Piqua police investigate “suspicious death”

PIQUA — A man is reportedly dead and Piqua police are calling it “suspicious”.

Deputy Piqua Police Chief Marty Grove said police were called to a residence in the 500 block of Wood Street at 5:35 p.m. on Sunday afternoon after family members arrived home and found the victim. “When they arrived,” said Grove, ” officers found a deceased male, believed to be in his 60s.

Arriving officers secured the scene, calling it a “crime scene” and contacted the detective section to investigate.

An area around the home was taped off and officers transported several witnesses from the scene to the Piqua Police Department in order to provide witness statements.

Detectives are in the process of applying for a search warrant, Grove said.

Grove said the investigation is ongoing and asked that anyone who may have been in the area of the 500 block of Wood Street around the time of the incident and may have seen anything connected to the case, please contact Miami County 9-1-1.