Area girls soccer, volleyball teams advance in sectional tournament: Saturday sports roundup

TROY — After something of an up-and-down season, the Troy girls soccer team is finishing strong.

Saturday night, the eighth-seeded Trojans earned a spot in the district semifinal round, routing No. 14 Wayne 5-0 in a Division I sectional tournament matchup at Troy Memorial Stadium.

Chamber Browning led the way with a pair of goals and Julianna Williams had a goal and two assists for Troy, which improved to 10-4-4 with the win. Maddie Brewer and Ali Davis each scored a goal and Leah Harnish had two assists. Jovie Studebacker made two saves to combine with Kayleigh McMullen on a shutout in goal.

Troy advances to face top-seeded Centerville Tuesday at Bellbrook High School in the district semifinal round.

D-II Sectional

Tippecanoe 13,

Greenville 0

TIPP CITY — In two previous meetings with Greenville, Tippecanoe won by a combined score of 19-0.

The Red Devils did their best to match that in one night in Saturday’s D-II sectional tournament game as top-seeded Tippecanoe blasted No. 12 Greenville 13-0 at Tipp City Park to improve to 15-0-2 and advance in the tournament.

Hannah Rittenhouse had four goals and an assist, Maddie Moran had three goals and an assist and Shelby Ferguson had two goals and an assist to lead the onslaught. Dani Dettwiller added a goal and an assist, Kelsey McClurg, Emma Patzek and Kenna Smith each had a goal and Sam Wall and Olivia Wilson each had an assist. Ashlyn Tarzinski and Leah Adkins neither faced a shot goal in the shutout.

Tippecanoe will now take on No. 3 Springfield Shawnee in Tuesday’s district semifinal round at Oakwood High School.

Northwestern 3,

Milton-Union 2

SPRINGFIELD — Milton-Union’s season came to an end in the second round of the D-II sectional tournament Saturday as the No. 7 Bulldogs fell in overtime at No. 4 Northwestern, 3-2.

Morgan Grudich scored both of the Bulldogs’ goals, while Aulbrey Hergenrather added an assist. Milton-Union finished the season 7-10-1.

D-III Sectional

Bethel 4,

Troy Christian 1

TROY — Ryahn Reittinger had a hat trick and Darani Wenrick added a goal as the fourth-seeded Bethel Bees knocked off No. 10 Troy Christian 4-1 Saturday in the second round of the D-III sectional tournament.

Bethel advances to face No. 6 Greeneview in the district semifinal round Tuesday at Beavercreek High School. Troy Christian finished the season 8-5-4.

Newton 3,

Botkins 2, 2 OT

BOTKINS — Reese Hess scored the game-winning goal in the second overtime period as 18th-seeded Newton scored a 3-2 upset victory at No. 12 Botkins Saturday in the second round of the D-III sectional tournament.

Jaden Stine and Haley Abrams each had a goal to give the Indians a 2-0 halftime lead, but Botkins evened things up in the second half to force overtime. But Hess took a feed from Aliyah Critz and drove it home in the second extra period to hand Newton the win. Marissa and Ashlyn Deeter each added an assist.

Newton advances to take on top-seeded Waynseville in Tuesday’s district semifinal at Miamisburg High School.

Miami East 7,

Greenon 1

CASSTOWN — No. 7 Miami East had little trouble getting past No. 8 Greenon Saturday in the second round of the D-III sectional tournament, winning 7-1.

Miami East advances to face No. 5 Dayton Christian in Tuesday’s district semifinal at Springboro High School.

Lehman 5,

TV South 2

SIDNEY — Lindsey Magoteaux had four goals and Ella Black added one as No. 3 Lehman cruised past No. 13 Twin Valley South, 5-2 in a D-III sectional second-round matchup Saturday.

Lehman will now face No. 9 West Liberty-Salem in the district semifinal Tuesday at Bellefontaine High School.

• Volleyball

D-III Sectional

Miami East 3,

Madison 0

BROOKVILLE — The fifth-seeded Miami East volleyball team coasted through the D-III sectional’s second round Saturday at Brookville, sweeping No. 10 Madison 25-14, 25-12, 25-15.

Sierra Kinnison led the Vikings (13-10) with 17 kills, five digs and a block, Kayly Fetters added nine kills and Ava Jacomet had eight kills and 11 digs. Ava Prince had 34 assists, two kills, four aces and a dig, Cadence Ray had one kill, Megan McDowell had one kill and four digs, Lauren Wright had 14 digs, one kill, one assist and one ace, Delaney Frock had 11 digs, two assists and two aces, and Reagan Howell had two digs and two aces.

Miami East will now face top-seeded Northeastern in Tuesday’s district semifinal.

WL-S 3,

Bethel 0

BROOKVILLE — The season came to an end for Bethel Saturday as the 16th-seeded Bees fell to No. 4 West Liberty-Salem, 25-15, 25-15, 25-10 in the second round of the D-III sectional tournament at Brookville.

D-IV Sectional

Southeastern 3,

Troy Christian 1

COVINGTON — Troy Christian’s season ended at 15-8 as the 10th-seeded Eagles fell to No. 11 Southeastern in four sets, 25-23, 25-21, 15-25, 25-22 in the second round of the D-IV sectional Saturday at Covington.

Jackson Center 3,

Newton 0

TROY — The season came to an end for 16th-seeded Newton in the D-IV sectional’s second round Saturday at the Trojan Activities Center in a 25-20, 25-12, 25-13 loss to No. 3 Jackson Center.

Other scores: No. 14 Bradford forfeited its match against No. 7 Mechanicsburg.