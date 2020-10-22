Made in Piqua ornament features Polysource

PIQUA — Piqua’s rich industrial heritage continues to be honored by Mainstreet Piqua as the 14th “Made in Piqua” ornament honors Polysource on the occasion of their 30th Anniversary. The new ornament features the front of the building, located on Statler Road, and the company logo across the bottom. The ornament is brass with blue highlights. The ornaments are packaged in boxes specially produced for the project by Piqua Paper Box Company. The cost per ornament is $12.

“Polysource appreciates the opportunity to be a part of this great project,” said Matt Cox, President of Polysource. “We are very pleased with the way our ornament turned out and are honored to be a part of this unique way of honoring Piqua’s manufacturing legacy.”

The idea for the collectible ornament came from former downtown Piqua merchant Doug Stilwell. A new ornament, featuring a different item made in Piqua, is produced each year and it is the goal of Mainstreet Piqua to feature items made by both historical business as well as those still present in the community. Companies that have been featured on the Made in Piqua ornament series include Decker’s, Hartzell Propeller, Favorite Stove Company, The French Oil Mill Machinery Company, the Meteor Motor Car Company, Hartzell Fan, Piqua Paper Box Company, Aerovent, Atlas Underwear Company, Jackson Tube Service, Orr Felt Company, Crayex, and Sander’s Dairy.

The ornaments are available at the Mainstreet Piqua office, 326 N. Main Street as well as Readmore Hallmark, 430 N. Main Street, and Apple Tree Gallery, 405 N. Main Street.