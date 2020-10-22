Community blood drives held next week

MIAMI COUNTY — With the urgent need for blood, several local blood drives are scheduled next week for the final week of “Wake Up and Donate” campaign.

• Fletcher United Methodist Church will host a community blood drive Monday, Oct. 26 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at 205 South Walnut St., Fletcher

• Troy Church of the Brethren will host a community blood drive Wednesday, Oct. 28 from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. at 1431 West Main St., Troy

• Piqua Knights of St. John will host a community blood drive Thursday, Oct. 29 from noon to 6 p.m. at 110 South Wayne Street, Piqua.

Donors must make an appointment at www.DonorTime.com or by calling (937) 461-3220.

Donors have until Oct. 31 to register to donate and be automatically entered in the “Wake Up & Donate” drawing to win a Sleep Number bed. They can also choose the “Wake Up It’s Time to Support the Fight” T-shirt honoring October Breast Cancer Awareness Month or a previous t-shirt from the “Wake Up & Donate” campaign.

Demand continues for type O positive blood. It is the most common blood type and usage is consistently high. But the shortage is related specifically to collections limited by smaller blood drives and fewer first-time donors.

OCTOBER IS A VITAL TIME TO DONATE:

• CBC challenged by canceled blood drives and frequent shortages. Many businesses and organizations cannot host blood drives due to COVID-19 restrictions. High schools have canceled blood drives or are hosting them at reduced capacity. More than 85% of CBC collections come from mobile blood drives, including 17% from high schools.

• “Cancer is not canceled” by COVID-19. Blood component transfusions are vitally important for the treatment of leukemia and lymphoma patients. October is the traditional time to remember that blood products are especially important for those fighting breast cancer and all forms of the disease.

• CBC is seeking COVID-19 survivors to become “Crisis Warriors” by donating their antibody-rich plasma for the treatment of COVID-19 patients. CCP donors will receive the “COVID-19 Crisis Warrior” t-shirt. Learn more and register to donate CCP at www.GivingBlood.org or call (937) 461-3220.