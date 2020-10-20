Vote for Trump as President

To the Editor:

We need to vote for President Trump in order to save our Constitution and Freedom in the United States. We do not want to end up being like Russia, China, and other Socialist countries whose lives are being controlled by the government in everything that they do.

I am tired of the news media never saying anything positive about President Donald Trump and always overlooking what the Democrats are doing to change our government.

Joe Biden says he is a Catholic, but his policies are in direct conflict with Catholic teachings. Biden supports abortion. When asked about abortions after 20 weeks when a baby can feel pain, Biden said, “I’m not going to interfere with that.”Last year, Democrats blocked a bill requiring life-saving medical care for babies surviving an abortion, leaving those babies born left to die. These are not the Democrats of old. The party has been hijacked by socialists. They have slowly been removing religion from our schools, businesses, and public life.

Joe Biden, along with the high ranking Democrats are calling for the removal of the Second Amendment. The proof is in writing, in Congress HR5717 and Senate S 3254. Biden has publicly announced he was going to confiscate our firearms. This is the start of making the U.S. into a communist country.

President Donald Trump is Pro-Church, Pro-Christ, Pro-worship, Pro-Life, Pro-Constitution, Pro-Second Amendment, Pro- Free Speech, Pro-Business, Pro-Built in America.

We need to Re-Elect President Donald Trump who will stand up for our rights and fight against a socialist government.

We need to Re-Elect President Donald Trump who will support Law Enforcement who risk their lives to protect all of the citizens in the United States whose lives matter as well as the burning and destroying of buildings (that’s not peaceful demonstrating) in our cities.

I am asking you to join me in voting for President Donald Trump and other Republican candidates who stand up for your rights as American citizens of the United States of America.

Jan A. Mottinger

Bradford

Miami County Clerk of Courts