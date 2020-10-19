Tipp cross country sweeps MVL titles: Saturday sports roundup

SIDNEY — The Tippecanoe girls cross country team broke Troy’s lengthy run of division championships, while the Red Devils boys won their second straight Miami Valley League title at the MVL Championships Saturday in Sidney.

Tippecanoe’s girls won with 30 points. Annie Sinning won the race in 18:59.1, with Shelby Hept second in 19:32.7. Gracie Wead was eighth (20:40.6), Katie Landis was ninth (20:42.4) and Libby Krebs was 10th (20:53.5).

Troy, which has suffered from injuries to its top runners all season, still finished second with 64 points. Ashley Kyle was sixth (20:26.7), Kara Enneking was 13th (21:10.1), Josie Marlow was 14th (21:19), Hallie Frigge was 15th (21:34.4) and Allison Unger was 18th (21:50.3).

Piqua was fourth with 110 points. Cassie Schrubb was third (19:44.6), Gracie Clark was 21st (21:57.4), Isabella Murray was 31st (22:29.2), Jana Wagner was 42nd (23:01.6) and Laurynn Barr was 57th (24:17.9).

On the boys side, Tippecanoe was first with 21 points. Gannon Owen won (16:10.3) and Allan Murray was second (16:17), Dylan Taylor was fourth (16:28.7), Michael Lyons was fifth (16:34.6) and Elliot Murray was ninth (16:55.4).

Troy was second with 56 points. Matthew Spayde was sixth (16:48.7), Will Schaefer was seventh (16:49.7), Gavin Hutchinson was 13th (17:08.1), Luke Plaiser was 14th (17:10.4) and Kyle McCord was 16th (17:16.6).

Piqua was third with 93 points. Nolan Campbell was third (16:20), Jesse Furman was 24th (17:39.7), Paul Hinds was 25th (17:39.9), Caven Wiles was 29th (17:50.3) and Cael Barr was 35th (18:15.4).

CCC

COVINGTON — Covington’s boys won the Cross County Conference title at Saturday’s league meet in Covington, while Miami East’s girls finished second behind Arcanum.

On the boys side, the Buccaneers won with 55 points, with Bennett Welborn winning in 16:59.6. Asher Long was fifth (17:30.6), Britton Miller was 12th (17:47.1), Tyler Alexander was 14th (18:06.1) and Mic Barhorst was 24th (18:36.8).

Bethel was second with 60 points. Trent Schwiekhardt was fourth (17:27.8), Kaleb Roberts was eighth (17:37.7), Cole Brannan was ninth (17:38.6), Jaiden Hogge was 13th (18:00.2) and Nathaniel Patton was 27th (18:41.7).

Newton was fourth with 80 points, led by Owen Via in second (17:18.4) and Ben Hoover in sixth (17:33.5). Miami East was fifth with 90 points, led by Josh Amheiser in 16th (18:11.1). Bradford was 11th with 311 points.

On the girls side, Miami East was second with 77 points. Maryn Gross was fourth (21:23.1), Kylie Davie was fifth (21:23.2), Kinley Lavender was 21st (23:50.1), Cyrena McAdams was 22nd (23:50.9) and Kendal Staley was 26th (24:19.3).

Bradford was fifth with 128 points, led by Skipp Miller’s individual win (20:18.4). Bethel was sixth with 139 points, led by Mackenzie Nida in 12th (22:27.9). Covington was seventh with 139 points, led by Johanna Welborn’s runner-up finish (20:40.1).

SWBL

CAMDEN — Milton-Union’s boys and girls finished second in the Southwestern Buckeye League Buckeye Division at Saturday’s SWBL meet, with the girls scoring 52 points and the boys scoring 64 points.

For the girls, Ty Parsons was 10th (21:14.9), Maddie Stasiak was 13th (22:06.2), Sophie Meredith was 16th (22:44.1), Micah Tracy was 18th (23:29.9) and Madison Coate was 22nd (24:00.3).

For the boys, Eric Trittschuh was fifth (17:03.3), Kyle Bostick was seventh (17:31.6), Chris Miller was ninth (17:37.9), McKinah Rupp was 26th (20:05.2) and Collin Thomas was 27th (20:45.9).

MBC

CEDARVILLE — Troy Christian’s Noah Shook was the individual runner-up at the Metro Buckeye Conference meet Friday in Cedarville, while the Eagle girls were fourth as a team.

Shook was second in the boys race in 17:09.3. The girls team was fourth with 98 points, led by Annie Twiss in 14th (25:12.7).

• Tennis

D-II District

MASON — Milton-Union’s doubles team of Shannon Brumbaugh and Taylor Falb came up one win — and a handful of points — short of a state berth Friday at the Division II district tournament in Mason, falling in a second-round match.

After the second round was rained out on Thursday, Brumbaugh and Falb took on Indian Hill’s Jenny Zhang and Lexi Larsen Friday afternoon, falling in three sets and a final-set tiebreaker, 4-6, 6-4, 7-6 (4).

• Volleyball

Covington 3,

FM 0

PITSBURG — The Covington volleyball team swept this year’s CCC runner-up Franklin Monroe Saturday to finish the regular season 14-8 and 9-3 in league play, winning 25-18, 25-19, 25-23.

Nigella Reck had 12 kills, a block, an ace and 12 digs, Lauren York had 12 kills, eight digs and an ace and Carlie Besecker had 10 kills, three blocks and two digs to lead the Buccaneers. Ellery Reck had 36 assists, a kill, a block and six digs, Emmaline Kiser had seven kills, an assist, a block and a dig, Alyssa Kimmel had a kill, two aces, four digs and a block, Claire Fraley had a kill and an assist and Hillary Hoying had 10 digs and an assist.

Other scores: Newton 3, Yellow Springs 0. Bethel 3, Bellefontaine 1.

• Boys Soccer

Bethel 3,

TV South 1

BRANDT — Kyle Brueckman scored two goals and Grant Bean added one to lead the Bethel boys soccer team past Twin Valley South Saturday night, 3-1.

Jace Houck added two assists for the Bees (9-4-3), who open tournament play in the second round Thursday against either Brookville or Jackson Center.

Other scores: Miami East 7, Urbana 0.

• Girls soccer scores: Miami East 4, Indian Lake 0. Lehman 1, Anna 0.