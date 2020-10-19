Miami County Area Briefs

Piqua’s next board of zoning appears Oct. 27

PIQUA — The next board of zoning appeals will be at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 27. The meeting will be held via Zoom video conference platform. Visit the city of Piqua’s website to retrieve the meeting’s ID and agenda.

Veteran’s coffee chat to feature health commissioner

TROY — Dennis Propes, Health Commissioner for Miami County will present information regarding the coronavirus and its impact in Miami County at the Miami Valley Veterans Museum November Coffee.

The event will begin at 9 a.m. at the Museum’s new location at 2245 S. County Rd 25 A , in Troy. Coffee from Wendy’s and donuts from Tim Hortons will be served by Miami County Veterans Services. For more information call (937) 332-8852 or visit online at http://miamivalleyveteransmuseum.com

Miami County YMCA’s Youth Center to host Halloween Family Night

PIQUA —The Miami County YMCA — Piqua branch’s Richard E. Hunt Family Youth Center will be having a Halloween Family Night on Wednesday, Oct. 28 from 5:30 pm-7:30 pm at the Youth Center. The event will have games, pumpkin decorating, popcorn, and candy. The event is free to YMCA members/non-members and the community. COVID-19 guidelines including masks for ages 10 and over, unless exempt, and social distancing required.

Miami Valley Veterans Museum presents “Dancing with the Miami Valley Stars” this Saturday

PIQUA — A professional dancing fundraising event to benefit the MVVM’s Capital Campaign will be held Saturday, Oct. 25.

The dancing event will have two shows at Romer’s Catering, 201 Robert M. Davis Pkwy, in Piqua. Doors open at 11:30 a.m. for the rehearsal show which will begin at noon until 1:30 for $15.00 per person (limited to 180 people). For the evening show, doors open at 3 p.m., the show 4-7:30, with dancing until 9 p.m. The finale show and dinner is $50.00. A semi-formal dress is requested. To purchase tickets by phone call 937-667-4214 or email randcmullins@aol.com

Competition dancers are Kim Buchanan, Intake and Governance Specialist/Systems Analyst, Assurance; Mae Freeman, 20-year Retired Army Veteran; Carl Smith, U.S. Marine, Vietnam; Gary Wooley, Vietnam Veteran; Sarah Bay, Upper Valley Career Center and Chaos Coordinator; Brenda Burns, Founding Member MVVM, Honorary Sr. State President, Ohio Society C.A.R.; Kevin Royce, Excel Sports Medicine; Cecil Teague, Vietnam/Combat Veteran/USMC/USN; Pam Stader, Retired Civ Air Force Research Laboratory.