Miami County Sheriff’s Office reports

Information filed by the Miami County Sheriff’s Office:

Oct. 12

THEFT: A deputy was dispatched to Walley’s Carpet Outlet in the 1100 block of S. Market Street, Troy, on a theft not in progress report. After further investigation, it was found that multiple hand tools were taken from the back of the business.

JAIL ISSUE: Deputies were dispatched 201 W. Main Street at the Miami County Jail, in reference to a disorderly inmate who had a strip of metal that he had ripped off of the ventilation system in his cell. Jeremiah Hocking surrendered the metal piece and was subsequently charged with criminal damaging and disorderly conduct.

Oct. 13

ASSIST CITIZEN: A resident in the 700 block of Michaels Road, Monroe Twp. reported an incident with an Amazon delivery driver that occurred at her home on Sunday. The reporting party has filed a complaint with Amazon and requested the incident be documented for future reference and possible retaliation.

THEFT: A deputy was dispatched to the 7000 block of Jay Road, Union Twp. in reference to a theft report. Upon further investigation, the reporting party had an Amazon package stolen off of their front porch. The reporting party requested extra checks to be performed in the area.

ACCIDENT: Deputies responded to the area of 5520 W. St. Rt. 571 for a single motor vehicle crash involving a motorcycle that fled from West Milton PD. West Milton Officers advised the motorcycle was located however no operator was located.

Oct. 14

MENTAL HEALTH ISSUE: Deputies responded to the Miami County Safety Building in reference to an assist citizen. The male stated that he was in need of protection due to judges following him. The individual then walked away claiming that he was going to talk to a lawyer and stated he did not want the deputy’s help anymore. The deputy gave the male contact information and told him to contact the sheriff’s office if he needed anything.

PROPERTY ISSUE: A deputy was dispatched to the 5700 block of Rudy Road, Bethel Twp. in reference to a found property report. Upon further investigation, it was alleged that someone had come on to the reporting party’s property and dumped off plastic water piping onto their property. The reporting party wanting the incident documented.

ANIMAL ISSUE: Deputies responded to pigs running loose in the area of Greenlee Road. and St. Rt. 718. The owner of the pigs did not want them anymore and turned over ownership to a nearby neighbor.