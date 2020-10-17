Area briefs

Clinical trial patients sought

DAYTON — Miami Valley Hospital is actively enrolling patients in the REGN-COV2 study, Regeneron’s investigational COVID-19 antibody treatment for patients diagnosed with COVID-19 who are hospitalized or recovering at home.

The hospital is the only clinical site in Ohio participating in both the hospitalized and outpatient trials, both of which are randomized and double-blind.

President Trump received a dose of REGN-COV2 following an “expanded access” request from the president’s physicians.

REGN-COV2 is an investigational antibody cocktail that is in clinical trials for the treatment of COVID-19. It consists of two potent, complementary virus-neutralizing antibodies and was designed specifically to target the SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) virus. Preliminary data released by Regeneron showed that REGN-COV2 reduced viral levels and time to alleviate symptoms in non-hospitalized patients with COVID-19.

Individuals interested in participating in Regeneron’s COVID-19 clinical trials may complete a brief online screener at ClinLife.com/COVID to see if they qualify.

Insurance information to be shared

TIPP CITY — Tipp Monroe Community Services is offering four classes that are designed to create an understanding of the principles involved in risk financing, also known as insurance, and how to become a savvy consumer in the insurance market. The instructor is Phil Cox of Royal Crest Agency.

Personal Insurance Options — 6:30-7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 28

Commercial and Life Insurance Issues — 6:30-7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 11

Carriers Use of Analytics — 6:30-7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 18

There is no charge for these classes, but registration is required. Visit tmcomservices.org to register.

Food distribution set

PIQUA — The Miami County Food Insecurity Committee will be providing a contact-free pop-up pantry with Shared Harvest Foodbank from 10 a.m to noon Saturday, Oct. 24.

Food for 700 households will be available at Upper Valley Career Center, 8901 Looney Road, Piqua.

In addition to the October food distribution, The Miami County Food Insecurity Committee regularly updates this list of Miami County emergency food resources, food panties, carryout meals, and other general assistance available to the public. The list can be found at http://go.osu.edu/miamifood

The Miami County Food Insecurity Committee is chaired by Aimee Shannon of Health Partners Free Clinic and advised by Alisha Barton of Ohio State University Extension Miami County.

For more information contact Alisha Barton barton.345@osu.edu (937) 830-8320 or Aimee Shannon at aimeeshannon@healthpartnersclinic.org.

Board of Zoning Appeals to meet

PIQUA — The Board of Zoning Appeals will meet on Tuesday, Oct. 27, at 6 p.m. The meeting will be streamed via Zoom.

The meeting will include discussion regarding a resolution requesting a variance to increase the maximum driveway width at the property located at 8920 Looney Road.

Those who wish to attend virtually must submit a request for meeting access information via email to Bethany Harp, at bharp@piquaoh.org, by noon on the date of the meeting.

Neighbors and others with standing in the above matter may submit public comment on an item until noon on the day of the meeting by emailing Harp. Public comments submitted by the date/time noted will be presented to the board at the public hearing proceedings.

The full agenda packet may be accessed on www.piquaoh.org.

Covington Board of Education to meet

COVINGTON — The Covington Exempted Village School District Board of Education will meet in regular session on Wednesday, Oct. 21, at 6 p.m.

This meeting will be held in the CHS Commons, 807 Chestnut St.

This is an open meeting and the public is welcome to attend.

Piqua City Commission to meet

PIQUA — The city of Piqua will meet in regular session on Tuesday, Oct. 20, at 6 p.m.

The meeting will be streamed live on the city’s Youtube channel.

The Piqua City Commission has decided to incorporate Zoom with the Piqua City Commission meetings to allow participants to virtually attend the meeting and be able to make comments in real-time. With this addition, community members have two ways to make public comments on agenda items:

• Submit your comment beforehand using this link: https://piquaoh.formstack.com/forms/commission_meeting_comments

If a person would like to comment on multiple agenda items, please fill out a separate form for each item. Only one form of submission per person per agenda item or public comment. Comments and questions will be read during the meeting by Mayor Kris Lee and answers will be provided.

• Submit a request for Zoom meeting access code using this link: https://piquaoh.formstack.com/forms/commission_meeting_comments

Participants will receive an email with a registration link to virtually attend the meeting and directives on how to make a comment about agenda items via Zoom.