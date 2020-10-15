RICHARD H. ELLIS

BRADFORD — Richard “Ricky” Herschel Ellis, age 37 of Bradford, died Wednesday, October 14, 2020 in Adams Township. He was born September 9,1983 in Troy to Carl & Dixie (Cotterman) Ellis, who survive; a graduate of Bradford High School, Class of 2001; worked as a commercial window glazer with Cincinnati local 387 IUPAT.

Preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Betty Elsass & Samuel Cotterman; & paternal grandmother, Lila Delzeith.

In addition to his parents, Ricky is survived by his son, Jase Ellis of Piqua; siblings, Tom (Angie) Harrington & JoConda (Stan) Bullock, all of Bradford; paternal grandfather, Carl “Doc” (Sharon) Ellis of TN; significant other, Megan Magoto of Piqua; multiple aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, other relatives & friends.

Memorial Service will be held Friday, October 23 at 12 noon at Stocker-Fraley Funeral Home, Bradford with Pastor Dan Scalf officiating. Interment of cremains in Gettysburg Cemetery. Visitation from 10am until time of service at the funeral home. The family has set up a gofundme (under Richard Ellis) to help with final expenses. Condolences may be left for the family at www.stockerfraley.com