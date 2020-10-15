PIQUA — One person was transported with non life-threatening injuries following a Thursday morning crash on County Road 25-A, north of Piqua.

Piqua Fire Department, Fletcher Fire Department, and Miami County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a reported roll-over crash on 25-A near Troy-Sidney Road around 11:45 a.m.

First Responders arrived to find a vehicle on it’s top, down a small embankment, and the driver trapped inside.

Firefighters used hydraulic rescue tools to free the 38-year-old female victim who was transported by Piqua medics to Upper Valley Medical Center for treatment.

Deputies on the scene said that preliminary investigation shows that the driver was southbound on Co. Rd. 25-A when she failed to negotiate are curve, ran off the left side of the road, and overturned.

Investigators are looking into what may have caused her to lose control. The crash remains under investigation.

The victim’s name is not currently available.