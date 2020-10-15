5 Miami County teams still alive in playoffs in 2nd round: Week 8 football previews

MIAMI COUNTY — There have already been shocking postseason developments this week before any of the games were even played, with the Troy Trojans forfeiting their second-round game on Tuesday after a player tested positive for COVID-19.

But as Week 8’s on-the-field action approaches Friday and Saturday night, the five Miami County teams that are still alive in the playoffs hope to continue making more noise for at least another week, while four others teams that have been eliminated from the postseason will continue to play regular season games.

• Harrison (2-5) at Piqua (6-0): After earning a bye week in the opening round of the Division II, Region 8 playoffs, undefeated Piqua — the No. 3 seed — will host No. 14 Harrison in a second-round matchup Friday in Week 8.

The Indians only gave up three points over the last four games of the abbreviated regular season, shutting out Sidney, Stebbins and Greenville along the way to the No. 3 seed. Harrison, meanwhile, snapped a three-game losing streak with its narrow 32-28 first-round playoff win over 1-5 Lima Senior last week. Last year, Harrison was 11-2 and a regional finalist, losing that game to eventual D-II state champion La Salle, and had qualified for the postseason the previous four years in a row.

• Mount Healthy (3-4) at Tippecanoe (5-1): Tippecanoe is getting the matchup it wanted to start the regular season with, only now in the second round of the D-III, Region 12 playoffs as the seventh-seeded Red Devils host No. 10 Mount Healthy on Friday.

After dropping three straight to start the season, the Fighting Owls had won three of their last four, including a 40-7 victory over winless Fenwick to open the playoffs in Week 7. Last year, the two teams met in the season opener, with Mount Healthy defeating Tippecanoe 22-8. The teams had been scheduled to open this season against each other, as well, but Tippecanoe’s Miami Valley League went to a league-only schedule once the regular season was shortened to six games.

• Arcanum (5-2) at Covington (4-2): After seeing its scheduled regular-season finale against National Trail canceled, Covington — the No. 5 seed in D-III, Region 24 — used its bye week in the postseason’s first round to take on 5-1 Ansonia, falling 10-0. That game should help the Buccaneers prepare for its second-round game Saturday against Arcanum, which has won four straight since a 28-27 loss to Ansonia in Week 3.

Last year, the Buccs defeated Arcanum 57-0 to end a seven-game Trojan winning streak. Covington holds a 14-game winning streak over Arcanum, not losing to the Trojans since 2004.

• Milton-Union (5-2) at Valley View (4-2): Milton-Union, the No. 10 seed in D-IV, Region 16, has already faced its second-round opponent during the regular season, falling to Valley View on the road 57-14 in Week 5. Saturday, the Bulldogs will return to Germantown to take on the No. 7 Spartans, whose only two losses this season have been overtime games against 6-0 Bellbrook and 4-3 Franklin.

Milton-Union has won two straight since its loss to Valley View and three of its last four, but the Bulldogs know that Saturday’s second-round matchup will be an uphill battle.

• Troy Christian (4-3) at Fort Loramie (5-1): Troy Christian enters Week 8’s second round of the D-VII, Region 28 playoffs on a three-game winning streak, including a 42-6 rout of Ridgemont to start the postseason in Week 7 — the Eagles’ first playoff victory since 2014.

Now, the 15th-seeded Eagles will travel to No. 2 Fort Loramie, which suffered its first loss of the season in Week 6 to undefeated Tri-Village in the Cross County Conference title game. Until that 60-43 loss, the Redskins had only given up 14 points all season long.

• National Trail (2-3) at Miami East (2-5): After being knocked out of the D-VI, Region 24 playoffs in the first round by defending state champion Anna, Miami East will now play three more regular season games, beginning with hosting National Trail Friday night. After having their previous two games cancelled by COVID-19, the Blazers lost to Triad in the opening round of the playoffs. Since entering the CCC in 2006, the Vikings have not lost to the Blazers, a 14-game winning streak.

• Bethel (2-5) at Mississinawa Valley (1-6): Last week, Bethel was knocked out of the D-V, Region 20 playoffs by Madeira. Friday, the Bees will continue the regular season with a matchup against CCC foe Mississinawa Valley, which lost to Cedarville to open the playoffs in Week 7. Last year, the Blackhawks ended a 20-plus-game losing streak to the Bees with a 22-20 win.

• Lehman (2-3) at Upper Scioto Valley (3-4): After falling to Southeastern in the first round of the D-VII, Region 28 playoffs, Lehman — which hadn’t played for two weeks prior to that game due to COVID-19 — will face Northwest Central Conference foe Upper Scioto Valley, which was eliminated by McComb in the first round of the playoffs, in a regular season game in Week 8. The Cavaliers have won four straight over the Rams, including a 21-6 win last year.

• Northeastern (1-6) at Bradford (1-6): Bradford made good on its choice to opt out of the playoffs in Week 7, snapping its 38-game losing streak with a thrilling come-from-behind victory over Springfield Catholic Central. Now, the Railroaders will look to start a winning streak when they host Northeastern Friday night. The Jets, a D-VI team, have dropped five straight entering Week 8, including a 31-14 loss to Deer Park in the first round of the playoffs last week.