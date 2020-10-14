TIPP CITY — Mary Nurrenbrock age 64 of Tipp City, Ohio passed away Monday October 12,2020 at Hospice Miami County inpatient unit following a long illness. Mary was born October 3, 1956 in Troy, Ohio to Elmo Current and Hazel Stoot. She is preceded in death by her parents and father in-law, Ted Nurrenbrock.

Mary is survived by her husband of 43 Years Bob Nurrenbrock, daughters, Michelle Nurrenbrock {Elmer Honeyman Jr}, Holly Nurrenbrock {Brad Mahan.}, grandchildren Kelsey, Kyle and Kinley Honeyman all of Troy, Ohio, sister Bonnie Coffey of Troy, Ohio, brother, Steven Current, Phoenix Arizona, mother in-law, Carol Nurrenbrock, sister in-law, Cynthia (Timothy) Kinnison, Kennesaw, Georgia.

She was a 1975 Graduate of Troy High school. Mary worked many years at Chmiel’s Market, Tipp City, Ohio and retired from FP America Troy, Ohio. She enjoyed playing bingo, baking and fishing. Her greatest love was her family and her grandchildren. Mary never met a stranger, and could remember everyone’s names and faces. Her contagious smile will be missed by everyone.

Mass of Christian Burial will be Friday, October 16, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Frings and Bayliff Funeral Home, 327 W. Main St., Tipp City, Ohio; Father Hank Albietz, Celebrant. Burial in Forest Hills Cemetery, Vandalia. Visitation Friday 10:00 AM until time of Mass at the funeral home.

Contributions may be made in loving memory of Mary to the ALS Association; 1300 Wilson Blvd. Suite 600, Arlington, VA 22209 or online at www.donations@alsa-national.org Online condolences may be expressed at www.fringsandbayliff.com