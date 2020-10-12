College briefs

Universities announce dean’s lists

• DELAWARE — Ohio Wesleyan University recently announced its 2020 spring semester dean’s list. Local residents named to the list include Hannah Carpenter of Piqua, Meredith Richters of Troy and Connor Wilson of Troy.

To qualify for OWU dean’s list recognition, students must earn a grade point average of 3.5 or better on a 4.0 scale in all applicable classes.

• ATHENS — Ohio University recently announced its 2020 summer semester dean’s list. Local residents named to the list include Tasha Potts of Piqua and Nicholas Freisthler of Troy.

Students must earn at least a 3.5 grade point average for the semester with a schedule of classes totaling at least 15 hours, 12 of which were taken for letter grades, to achieve this distinction.

• COLUMBUS — Ruth Nogi, of Troy, was recently named to Columbus State Community College’s summer semester 2020 dean’s list.

To be named to the Dean’s List, a student must achieve a grade point average (GPA) of 3.5 or higher and be enrolled for six or more credit hours.

UK welcomes students

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Troy’s Asanti Carey is among the 1,593 students who are part of the University of Kentucky’s incoming freshman class for the fall of 2020.

Carey’s academic major is undeclared/exploratory studies in the department of arts and sciences.

Dix honored by The Citadel

CHARLESTON, S.C. — Logan Dix, of Tipp City, is one of nearly 500 cadets and students recognized for their academic achievements during the spring 2020 semester at The Citadel.

The traditional parade honoring the cadets was cancelled, but recognizing the academic successes of Citadel cadets and students is a special tradition each semester, even one as atypical as this. These cadets and students earned their grades in unique circumstances and were able to focus on their studies while transitioning to virtual learning in March 2020.

Gold stars are awarded to cadets and students at The Citadel who achieved a 3.7 grade point average or higher. Cadets and students who achieve gold star recognition are also placed on The Citadel’s dean’s list.

Local students graduate from OU

ATHENS — More than 1,900 students graduated from Ohio University during the summer 2020. Local students include:

• Justin Deweese, of Piqua; bachelor of business Administration and Bachelor of Sport Management

• Mark Gausel, of Tipp City; master of business Administration

• Melissa Hogan, of Ludlow Falls; bachelor of science in Nursing

• Jennifer Holloway, of Troy; bachelor of science in Nursing

• Jacob Imel, of Tipp City; bachelor of arts

• Denise Johnson, of Tipp City; master of science in Nursing

• Star Lyons, of Tipp City; bachelor of science in Nursing

• Zarifa Mamatova, of Tipp City; bachelor of science in Nursing

• Sara Martin, of Tipp City; master of health Administration

• Michelle McNeill, of Piqua; bachelor of science in Nursing

• Logan Peepels, of Piqua; bachelor of science in Nursing

• Tasha Potts, of Piqua; bachelor of science in Child and Family Studies

• Abigail Robinson, of Troy; bachelor of science in Nursing

Alexander graduates

COLUMBUS — Megan Alexander of Covington graduated from Columbus State Community College following the summer 2020 semester.