CHARLENE A. MEYER

PIQUA — Charlene Anne “Dink” Meyer, 64, of Piqua, passed away at 3:35 a.m. Monday, October 12, 2020 at her residence.

She was born November 28, 1955 at Travis Air Force Base, California to Frank and Charlene (Van Cleef) Corrado of West Carrolton.

She married Thomas Meyer Jr. in Piqua and he survives.

Other survivors include a daughter, Casey McNear of Florida; three grandchildren, Taylor (Brandon Michael) McNear, Tabitha (Andrew) Davies, and Tori (Janiel) Umana; six great-grandchildren, Jaedon, Braxton, Amiyah Rose, Allison Reins, Cayden and Carter; a brother and a sister, Frank Corrado Jr. and Angel. She was preceded in death by a sister, Tina Gilmore and a brother, Wesley Corrado.

Mrs. Meyer graduated from Rantoul High School in Elgin, Illinois Class of 1974. She worked various jobs, but mainly was an LPN and had worked at Marriott Assisted Living in Fort Meyers, Florida. Dink was a huge animal lover, especially cats, but would also take care of all the outdoor animals in the neighborhood. She also loved to garden. Dink absolutely adored her husband, daughter, grandkids and great-grandkids. She will surely be missed.

A service to honor her life will be held privately at the convenience of the family. Funeral arrangements are being provided to the family through the Jamieson & Yannucci Funeral Home.

Memorial contributions may be made to the James Cancer Research Hospital 300 West 10th Avenue Suite 519 Columbus, OH 43210.

