Tipp City seeks levy renewal to benefit capital improvement projects

TIPP CITY — Residents in Tipp City will have the opportunity to vote on a capital improvement levy renewal in the upcoming Nov. 3 election.

The levy, which was originally approved in May 2011, is a 0.50 percent, 10-year income levy that, if approved this election, will commence in January 2021. Capital improvements covered under the levy include, but are not limited to repairing, replacing, improving and expanding municipal roads, streets, alleys, stormwater systems, buildings, structures or other physical assets, including vehicles and equipment.

“If this is not renewed then projects will be very limited if nonexistent,” Tipp City Manager Tim Eggleston said. “I would like to voters to know that we have over the years spent the money wisely as none of it has been to pay for wages or benefits All the revenue goes into the infrastructure to keep the community vibrant and enhance the quality of life communities come to expect.”

Capital improvement projects planned from 2021 through 2025 include:

• Fire/EMS: Replacement of the current SCBA cascade/fill station to refill oxygen bottles ($60,000). The current unit is a 1999 model.

• Fire/EMS: Purchase of a chief’s car/mobile command vehicle ($55,000). This vehicle will replace a 2000 Ford Excursion.

• Fire/EMS: Replacement of two medic/ambulance vehicles ($297,000/each or $594,000 total).

• Safety surface upgrades under existing equipment in various parks at a cost of $15,000 annually in 2021‐2025.

• City park electric upgrades, including converting overhead electric lines to underground services in 2022 ($60,000). As part of this project permanent electric drops will be installed for use by city festivals and events held in the Park as well as water lines and taps installed strategically throughout the park.

• “Quiet Zone” railroad crossing improvements costing $750,000 in 2022 and $750,000 in 2023 for construction of crossing improvements.

“The community support will be very appreciated. This allows us to plan projects out 10 years and apply for grants when available to offset the cost of the projects,” Eggleston said.

The Tipp City Council will be holding a Capital Improvement Plan meeting beginning at 3 p.m. Monday, Oct. 12. The meeting will be held virtually over Zoom and is open to the public to attend, so that they can learn more about future projects and plans for the city that the levy will cover if approved. Members of the public are also invited to voice their comments and concerns to the council.

“Please come and voice your thoughts, and give us your perspective, if you’d like. It’s open to the public,” Tipp City Mayor Joseph Gibson said at Monday’s city council meeting in regard to the Capital Improvement Plan meeting.