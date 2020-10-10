Area briefs

Cemetery clean-up set

MONROE TOWNSHIP — Residents and families are advised that the 2020 annual fall clean-up for Maple Hill Cemetery and all other Monroe Township cemeteries will take place the week of Oct. 18 by cemetery staff.

All decorations that are to be saved must be removed by Oct. 17. Fall items may be put back on gravesites starting from Sunday, Nov. 1. Be advised that all artificial arrangements must be in a non-glass vase, hanging device, or a monument saddle. Please permanently mark the deceased name and contact person on the bottom of the saddle so identification can be made if it is blown off the monument. The cemetery prohibits the placement of landscape rocks around monuments, glass containers, wire, toys and figurines. These are maintenance and safety issues and interfere with mowing and or trimming. These items will be removed.

Fundraiser to help youth

TIPP CITY — PRIZEMANIA!, a fundraising event hosted by Tipp Monroe Community Services will be a live ZOOM event from 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 12.

The cost is $30 for multiple chances to win. Zack Jacobs, the owner of the local State Farm office, will be the master of ceremonies.

Each participant will receive a number upon registration. The numbers will be drawn “bingo style.” There will be approximately 100 chances to win. The prizes will range from $20 to $50 in value. To get a preview of the items to be given away, visit the organization’s Facebook page regularly.

Register and pay to participate at tmcomservices.org.

This event is being held to raise money for the many youth recreation and education programs offered by TMCS. Each year TMCS offers tennis, flag football, rec basketball and various educational programs for ages K-18. If you would like to donate an item for the auction or make a donation to the youth programs, call (937) -667-8631.

‘Growing Fruit’ event’s topic

MIAMI COUNTY — The Miami County Master Gardener Volunteers will present “Growing Fruit” at the next session in the Coffee with the Master Gardeners series at 10 a.m. Nov. 6

Join Master Gardener Volunteers as they host extension educator Amanda Bennett for a session on growing backyard fruit including apples, peaches, cane fruit and blueberries. If you are interested in learning more about growing these fruits in your backyard, Bennett will share information about plant selection, disease and insect management, and how to set yourself up for success.

The session will be held virtually and there is no cost however, pre-registration is required by Nov. 4. Go to osu.edu/miamicoffee and click on “Register here” next to the November coffee series topic. One day prior to the event, participants will receive an email with details for connecting to this call.

For more information, contact Bennett by emailing at bennett.709@osu.edu. Visit go.osu.edu/miamicoffee or the Facebook page “Miami County Master Gardeners” for more information.

Zekas named member of month

CASSTOWN — The October 2020 Miami East-MVCTC FFA Member of the Month is Braden Zekas. He is the son of Elyssa Hughes and Aaron Zekas. He is a sophomore and second year member of the Miami East-MVCTC FFA Chapter.

Zekas recently participated in the State Dairy Cattle, State Meats, and State Poultry Evaluation Career Development Events. He helped each of the teams place at or above seventh in the state. In the Dairy Cattle event, he was second overall from Miami East. In the Poultry competition, he was the highest individual from Miami East, placing 14th in the event. In the Meats Evaluation event, he was fourth overall from Miami East. Braden’s Supervised Agricultural Experience consists of a large vegetable garden in which he markets his products to family and friends.

Every month of the school year the Miami East-MVCTC FFA will select a student to be the FFA Member of the Month. The officer team will nominate one member that has been actively involved in the FFA chapter, school and community activities. If selected, the member will be recognized at the monthly FFA meeting, have their picture displayed in the Miami East Ag Room, and will receive a special accolade in celebration of their accomplishment.