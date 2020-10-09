Newton, Bradford compete at district golf tournament

BEAVERCREEK — With only two teams and two individuals qualifying for next week’s state tournament, the Newton and Bradford boys golf teams knew it would be an uphill battle.

And in the end, the Indians finished fifth as a team and the Railroaders finished 11th at Thursday’s Division III district tournament at Beavercreek Golf Club, a solid end to both of their seasons.

Newton finished fifth with a 367, 15 strokes out of second place and the final state qualifying spot. Fort Loramie won with a 336, Seven Hills was second with 342, Middletown Christian third with 348 and Botkins fourth with 349.

Chandler Peters led the Indians with an 84, tied for 10th individually and six strokes away from the final individual qualifying spot. Ross Ferrell shot 92, Hudson Montgomery shot 95, Brady Downing shot 96 and Mitchell Montgomery shot 108.

Bradford, making its first ever trip to the district tournament, was 11th with a 408.

Scout Spencer shot 88 — tied for 18th individually — to lead the Railroaders, Taven Leach shot 101, Gage Wills shot 108, Keaton Mead shot 111 and Dalten Skinner shot 114.