Tavern Takeout supported by community

To the Editor:

On behalf of the board and staff of the Overfield Tavern Museum, we would like to thank the Miami County community and everyone who contributed to the success of our socially distanced Tavern Takeout event on Saturday, Sept. 19, at the Overfield Tavern Museum. The coronavirus pandemic threw a curve ball at us this year, forcing the cancellation of our annual Yuletide Dinners. Yet we were truly inspired by the support that we received for this alternative fundraiser. Two hundred people pulled up curbside next the tavern and had meals delivered to them by volunteers in period outfits.

We would like to extend our heartfelt appreciation to Bryan Begg of Bakehouse Bread Co., who smoked some mouth-watering pork chops for these meals! In addition to Bryan and Bakehouse Bread & Cookie Co., major sponsors included Fulton Farms; J. Hall & Associates CPAs; Koverman Staley Dickerson Insurance; Monroe Grounds Maintenance; and Sunset Cleaners.

We would also like to express our gratitude to the St. Patrick Soup Kitchen as a perennial supporter of our fundraisers. The generosity of the community made possible the donation of dozens of meals to the soup kitchen, making the event a win-win for two nonprofit organizations. We also owe a debt of gratitude to our volunteers and board members.

During the next 12 to 18 months, we will be taking steps to preserve for future generations Troy’s oldest surviving building, the exterior walls of which have sustained significant deterioration as a result of decades of exposure to the elements. Sustained support from local businesses and citizens is helping to ensure that both the museum and the building in which it is housed have a bright future. Thank you.

— M. Chris Manning, executive director, Overfield Tavern Museum

Ben Sutherly, board president, Overfield Tavern Museum