Haak named UVCC superintendent

PIQUA — Jason Haak was hired as the next superintendent/CEO of the Upper Valley Career Center during the district’s September board of education meeting.

Haak currently holds the position of assistant superintendent and will be assuming the new role on Jan. 1, 2021 following the retirement of Dr. Nancy Luce.

Haak has been with the district since 2011 serving as the executive director and then assistant superintendent since July 2018. Haak is a native of South Dakota, but has been in Ohio for most of his professional career as an agricultural instructor at Anna High School and then as a principal at Covington High School.

“His education, training, and experience in both teaching and administration will serve him well in this new capacity,” said UVCC Board President Joyce Reives in a statement to staff members. “In addition, he’s had the benefit of working closely with Dr. Luce for several years now, and we are confident that this will be a smooth transition in leadership.”

Dr. Luce is retiring after a long career dedicated to education. Her contract will expire in July 2021, but she chose to move her retirement date ahead so her successor had the opportunity to shape the 2021-22 school year with budget planning, hiring decisions, and program development among other important district decisions.

“We, as a board, have admired and respected the leadership that Dr. Luce has provided UVCC since her arrival in 2008 and we truly appreciate all she has accomplished,” Reives said.

With record enrollment, strong industry partnerships, and support from the area communities, Upper Valley Career Center is committed to making a positive impact through career and technical education.

“I am looking forward to continuing the tradition of excellence that stakeholders of the Upper Valley Career Center have come to expect,” Haak said. “The future of career tech is bright, and I’m humbled to have the opportunity to help carry out our mission of providing the highest quality and most technologically advanced educational opportunities for our students.”

The search for an executive director to fill Haak’s current position at the high school is now underway. Interested candidates can find more information at www.UpperValleycc.org in the About section.