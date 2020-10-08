EMA director gives COVID-19 update

TROY — Miami County Commissioners heard a weekly COVID-19 update from Emergency Management Agency Director Joel Smith Thursday.

According to Smith, Miami County is still within the “orange” level, though the county has gone from meeting three out of six indicators two weeks ago to meeting just two as of this week.

Miami County currently meets indicator one, new cases per capita, and indicator three, non-congregate cases.

As of Thursday afternoon, the county has reported 190 cases over the past two weeks, with 177.59 cases per 100,000 residents. This is an increase from last week’s reported 142 cases over the previous two weeks.

Non-congregate cases are at 92.59 percent as of Thursday. This indicator is used to assess the risk of community spread outside of congregate care facilities.

Miami County currently ranks 12th on a list of the top 20 Ohio counties with the highest occurrence of COVID-19, as released by Gov. Mike DeWine’s office Thursday. This list is based off data collected from the 14-day period between Sept. 23 to Oct. 6.

Smith also gave an update regarding schools within the county. Data is now being collected regarding COVID-19 cases within schools throughout the state.

As of Thursday, the cumulative case count of students attending schools within the county is 45 at 12 schools, with the cumulative case count of staff is 16 at 10 schools.

For more information, visit coronavirus.ohio.gov.

In other business during Thursday’s meeting, commissioners:

• Accepted the resignation of Debi Enochs, financial accounts clerk. Enochs had worked for the county for over 15 years.

• Approved a proposal for fees received/filed by the recorder’s office at $5 per document. Money collected from these fees will go toward the purchase of necessary equipment and technology for the recorder’s office.

• Announced the Miami County Courthouse will be lit up the color pink in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

• Entered into an executive session to discuss personnel/appointment of staff.