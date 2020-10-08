Election results could be beginning of the end

To the Editor:

There is more to this election than just who will be president the next four years.

The results could possibly mean the beginning of the end for the United states as we know it.

Thomas Jefferson warned, “be eternally vigilant” to preserve freedom. He never imagined an enemy like Carl Marx. The looting, rioting, arson, and upheaval we all have witnessed on the broadcast every evening is being orchestrated by dedicated Marxist with advanced planning and upraised fist. This is called class warfare. These mobs ruling our cities have communist influences with outside support, not only from Democratic socialists, but from billionaires with their own agendas. Leaving you armed to resist isn’t part of their plans. Having the police left armed isn’t part of their plan. True Republicans and Democrats would not support any defunding of law enforcement, or rioting, looting, and leaving our cities open to destruction.

Benjamin Franklin stated, “those who give up freedom for security deserve neither”. This is exactly how the communist are bringing about the end of the United States. The subtle destruction of constitutional rights. Joe Biden, along with high ranking Democrats are calling for the removal of the Second Amendment. The proof is in writing, in Congress HR5717 and Senate S 3254. Biden has publicly announced he was going to confiscate our firearms. Go to his web site and review his plans to disarm Americans. This is just the start of making the U.S. into a communist country. Taking away our means to protect ourselves from domestic and foreign threats is his goal.

On June 19, 1962, Soviet-Premier Nikita Khrushchev was quoted as saying, “the United states will eventually fly the communist flag. The people will hoist it themselves.” In 1965, 45 communist’s goals were entered into Congressional Record. Among those listed were: get control of the schools, gain control of all student newspapers, use student riots to foment public protests against programs or organizations which are under communist attack, infiltrate the press, and gain control of key positions in radio, television, and motion pictures.

Khrushchev was heard to say, “No, you won’t accept communism, but we will keep feeding you small doses of socialism until you finally wake up and find you already have communism. We will destroy you from within.”

Joe Biden and the Democratic Socialist are the most dangerous threat faced by modern America. If Biden is elected to office, our Second Amendment rights will be taken away. The remaining constitutional amendments will soon follow.

— Gary L. Cooper

Troy