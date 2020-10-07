Virtual Meet the Candidates set

MIAMI COUNTY — For those who have not voted yet, area residents can learn more about the candidates and issues during a virtual Meet the Candidates Forum at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 14.

You can submit your questions in advance to info@ywcapiqua.com before 5 p.m. Oct. 12.

The public will be able to listen/view this virtual event through various platforms including Facebook Live and Radio. Due to restrictions related to COVID-19 and the topics of common interest to both Piqua and Troy, Leadership Troy Alumni are partnering with YWCA Piqua to host candidates and issues of interest to people in both Piqua and Troy, which will be on the ballot in the General Election on Nov. 3.

The forum will feature candidates and issues facing the voters in Piqua and Troy in the General Election. The participants who have been invited include Troy Schools Superintendent Chris Piper to present the Troy City Schools Earned Income Tax; Superintendent Brian Green to present the Miami County Board of Developmental Disabilities Property Tax Renewal; Miami County Engineer Paul Huelskamp to present the Miami County Bridge Property Tax Renewal; 8th District Congressional Candidates Congressman Warren Davidson, Dr. Vanessa Enoch and Isaac Reed; 2nd District Court of Appeals Judge Candidates Chris Epley and Marshall Lachman; Ohio House of Representatives Candidates Ted Jones and Jena Powell; and Candidates for Miami County Commissioner Jack Bastian and Wade Westfall.

This is an informational forum and not a debate. Please direct the questions to the issue or office, not to individual candidates. Please note that every question submitted may not be used due to timing of the program.

Karen Wendeln, YWCA Piqua, will be the moderator. Jack Hoekstra, LT ‘05 will be timekeeper. The program will begin promptly at 7:30 p.m. and will not exceed 90 minutes. The event is to be aired live on WPTW FM 98.1 and AM 1570 and on WTJN 107.1 FM and Indian Nation Station, live and replay. Facebook Live will be presented by Troy Ohio Chamber of Commerce and by Steve Baker WHIO TV.