JOSHUA D. LEE

TROY — Joshua Daniel Lee, age 29 of Findlay, formerly of Troy, Ohio passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, September 29, 2020.

He was born on November 15, 1990 in Okinawa, Japan, the son of Daniel Andrew Lee and Kelly Crego Lee.

In addition to his mother, Kelly Crego Lee, Josh leaves behind to cherish his memory, his brothers, Jason (Kim) Lee and Brandon Lee; nephews, Jason Daniel “JD” and Kamryn; aunts and uncles: Sharon and Jim Bense, Lorraine and Eric Carlson, Annette and Jerry Lynch and James and Lisa Crego; special friends, Honoka Pailen and Hiroaki Sakai as well as multiple cousins and numerous friends. Josh is preceded in death by his father, Daniel Lee and his grandparents Carlton (Butch) and Betty Crego and Jack & Lily Lee.

Josh was one of a kind, his bigger than life personality lit up any room he entered and you instantly fell in love with his crystal blue eyes, giant smile and dimples. Josh never knew a stranger and made everyone feel as though they mattered.

He was a talented hibachi grill chef and could play the piano by ear. Josh had an amazing sense of humor and will be deeply missed by those who knew him.

A visitation will be held on Monday, October 12, 2020 at Walter & Lewis Funeral Home from 6:00-7:00 p.m. with his life celebration service beginning at 7:00 p.m. Pastor Wayne Botkin officiating. Due to COVID, service is for immediate family and special friends only. Face masks and social distancing will be enforced. There will be a Celebration of Josh’s life held this summer. There is also a gathering at Troy Leaf & Vine on October 17th at 7pm that you are encouraged to attend. Josh will be laid to rest next to his father, Daniel Andrew Lee in Spring Grove Cemetery.

