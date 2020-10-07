Area briefs

Dine to donate

• TROY — Moeller Brew Barn will donate 20 percent of sales from 5-9 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 13 to benefit the Miami Valley Veterans Museum.

• TIPP CITY — Hickory River Smokehouse will donate 20 percent of sales from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 14 to Brukner Nature Center. The offer is good for dine-in, carry-out, or drive-through. Show the flier on your phone, or simply mention you are dining for Brukner Nature Center.

Blood drive set

MIAMI COUNTY — Bradford High School will host a community blood drive from 3-6:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 12 in the auditorium at 750 Railroad Ave., Bradford, to honor October Breast Cancer Awareness Month and to help Community Blood Center meet the critical need for blood during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Covington Eagles will also host a community blood drive from 1-7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 12 at 715 E. Broadway, Covington, to honor October Breast Cancer Awareness Month and to help Community Blood Center meet the critical need for blood during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Donors must make an appointment at www.DonorTime.com or by calling (937) 461-3220.

Everyone who registers to donate will receive the new “Wake Up It’s Time to Support the Fight” T-shirt honoring October Breast Cancer Awareness Month or can chose the “Wake Up & Give” or “Time to Save a Life” T-shirt from earlier in the “Wake Up & Donate” campaign.

Donors will also be automatically entered in the “Wake Up & Donate” drawing to win a custom Sleep Number bed.

Clean-up day Saturday

PIQUA — The Southview Neighborhood Association will have a Mote Park clean-up day at 9 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 10.

Those attending should bring work gloves and masks. Tools and latex gloves will be provided. There will be refreshments available. Anyone in the community is welcome to attend.

For more information, contact president Jim Vetter at (937) 778-1696, or 714 S. Downing St., Piqua.

Virtual health classes set

TIPP CITY — Andrea Hoover, health coach, will be teaching virtual health classes for Tipp Monroe Community Services called Living Well. The cost for each class is $13 for residents and $15 for nonresidents. For more information on how to access the classes, register and pay, visit tmcomservices.org.

The Truth about Emotional Eating will be held from 7-8 p.m. Monday, Oct. 12.

Hoover will talk about the most common reasons why people turn to food for comfort. You will learn what emotional eating is and how to easily identify the most common triggers. Once you identify the cause and make yourself aware, it’s much easier to implement simple strategies to overcome your desire to eat when emotions run high.

Mindset Shifts for Lasting Weight Loss will be held from 7-8 p.m. Monday, Nov.

Participants will learn the most common reasons people experience weight loss resistance. Participants will learn how to reframe your thoughts around food so you no longer feel anxious or guilty after eating. The key to creating and sticking with a movement plan that doesn’t feel like another chore, and how to release yourself from the thoughts that the only way to lose weight is to jump on board with the latest trend or fad diet will also be covered.