Early voting begins in Miami County

TROY — The Miami County Commissioners heard an update from the Miami County Board of Elections regarding the first day of early voting Tuesday.

BOE Executive Director Laura Bruns said people were already queued up at 7:30 a.m. to vote at the courthouse location, with the line reaching to the street.

“We’ve had probably 100 or so voters already go through in just a little over an hour,” Bruns said. “It’s going to be a busy day.”

It was noted voters have been practicing social distancing and wearing face coverings.

Bruns also attended Tuesday’s meeting of commissioners to briefly discuss a grant that was recently awarded to the BOE from the Center for Tech and Civic Life. The grant money, $39,522.50 in total, will be used for several things, including poll worker boxed meals, election advertising, polling location rent, and temporary staffing.

Bruns said the BOE was also even more recently approved for another grant, which will go toward the purchase of automatic mail extractor. This will allow the staff to process mail faster and more efficiently.

Commissioners set a bid date of Nov. 5, at 1:35 p.m., in the commissioners meeting room, for the County Road 25-A guardrail upgrade project.

According to County Engineer Paul Huelskamp, this guardrail, which runs between Piqua and Troy, is nearly all original from its installation in the late 70s.

Huelskamp noted the county received 100% federal funding for the project.

Commissioners also set a bid date of Oct. 27, at 9:05 a.m., in the commissioners meeting room, for the cash renting of the county’s Neal Farm.

In other business, the commissioners:

• Held a work session with Chris Johnson of the Operations & Facilities Department.

• Authorized the purchase of one Kodak i4250 Flatbed Scanner; one Desktop computer; two monitors; and related licenses, support and warranty at the request of the recorder’s office.

• Authorized the contract extension of Dr. William Cole for physician services for the sheriff’s office.

• Authorized the purchase of a 2020 transit passenger van for Veterans’ Services.

• Accepted the proposal for environmental consulting services for tornado damage demolition project at the request of the Department of Development.

• Authorized the employment of a new haz-mat coordinator for the Emergency Management Agency.

• Authorized the replacement of the HVAC electronic/pneumatic controls system for the Department of Job and Family Services.

• Authorized the employee requisition request by JFS to fill the position of Account Clerk 1.

• Authorized an agreement to perform step-parent adoption, one-sided homestudies, and safety evaluations as requested by JFS.

• Authorized the purchase of one new valve exerciser as requested by the Sanitary Engineering Department.

• Authorized the 2021 Ohio Department of Transportation Ohio Transit Partnership Program.

• Set health insurance rates for county employees, along with HSA guidelines, for 2021.

• Authorized 11 easement agreements for the Free-Stine Group Reconstruction Project and authorized payment for easements as requested by the Soil and Water Department.