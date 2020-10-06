Covington seeks new administrator

COVINGTON — The village of Covington is looking for a new administrator prior to the recent resignation of Mike Busse.

Applications for the position will be accepted until this Friday, Oct. 9. Those interested in applying should mail a resume and cover letter to the Government Center, at 1 S. High St., with attention to Mayor Ed McCord. These items may also be dropped off in person.

During Monday’s council meeting, McCord also reminded citizens of the Noon Optimist Club’s chicken dinner, set for Nov. 7, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The dinner includes 1/2 a chicken, potato chips, a roll, applesauce, and a cookie. The cost is $9 and all proceeds go toward the new village park project.

Tickets are available at the Government Center or from any Noon Optimist Club member.

McCord also discussed the issue of scrap metal accumulation near the water treatment plant as a result of “big trash” pick-up.

After some discussion with Mike Weber, village services supervisor, a deal was made with Urban Elsass & Son Inc., of Piqua, to arrange for regular removal of this scrap metal.

In other business, council:

• Held a second reading of a resolution authorizing the mayor to enter into a contract with Public Entities Pool for property and liability insurance effective Oct. 14. The annual premium is $26,247.

•Waived the three-reading rule and voted to approve an ordinance to amend appropriation ordinance by increasing appropriations for the coronavirus fund, by $40,292.59, and to increase the street lighting fund by $17,000.

• Voted to approve a quote of $16,850 from Moody’s of Dayton Inc. to rehabilitate a well.

• Approved a quote from Generator Systems for three-year maintenance plan for south end pump station. The cost of the plan is $2,785.77, which will come from the sewer fund.

• Approved the purchase of a Western 8.5 MVP Plus snow plow for the new F350 pick up. The cost of the plow is $7,759 and will be split between water, sewer and street funds.

• Approved a payment of $85,950 to ORC Real EState Solutions for infrastructure for right-of-way acquisitions for the High Street reconstruction.

• Waived the three-reading rule and approved an ordinance for replat of several inlots for Pearl Street parking. This was approved by the Planning & Zoning Commission.

• Voted to employ Brandon Stewart as a part-time employee, upon successful completion of background check. Stewart will be employed with $11.08 per hour and work less than 30 hours per week.

• Voted to approve two repairs of boiler by Rieck for $4,830 and $951.