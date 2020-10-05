Piqua police reports

Information provided by the Piqua Police Department.

Sept. 11

DISORDERLY: William Mattingly, 30, of Piqua, was charged with disorderly conduct.

Sept. 12

HARASSMENT: Officers responded to a call referencing a male subject sending harassing messages to a female subject. Male subject attempted to call the female 24 times, sent 20 text messages, and left three voicemails after being told not to contact her. Joshua Crumpler, 30, of Piqua, was charged with telecommunications harassment.

On Sept. 1, Crumpler was charged with domestic violence, burglary and menacing by stalking following an incident in the 500-block of West North Street. A warrant was issued for his arrest. On Sept. 12, officers were dispatched to the same residence on West North Street in reference to a male subject with an active warrant standing in front of the complainant’s home. As officers arrived on scene, the male fled on foot. Crumpler was later located and arrested. He was also charged with obstructing official business.

THEFT: Officers received a report from Walmart, 1300 E. Ash St., regarding an employee theft of clothing items. Chad McLaughlin, 28, was arrested and charged with theft.

MENACING: Officer was dispatched to 515 Boone St. in reference to a subject being threatened by another. A video was recorded of the incident and Chip Mills, 27, of Piqua, was arrested and charged with menacing.

UNRULY: A female juvenile was given an unruly charge following the sending of nude pictures to other subjects with her phone.