Fundraiser to help serve others

To the Editor:

On behalf of the First Place Food Pantry please accept our heartfelt thank you for your significant contribution and support. The contributions of so many in support of the Bowls of Hope​ fundraiser will allow us to continue to serve the nutritional needs of individuals and families in our community with dignity and respect. Together we raised over ​$20,000​ to support this important resource.

As of 2019, over 12 percent of our community was food insecure. In 2019, First Place Food Pantry provided services to over 16,000 people. In 2020, COVID-19 has added new challenges in all areas of operation as well as increasing need. When this situation arose we opened our doors to all of Miami County in an effort to help wherever we can. We are also actively involved in sharing food resources with meals, programs, and shelters in our area in an effort to provide the highest level of support with the very least amount of waste.

Major business supporters included: Emerson Climate Technologies, Logan AC & Heat Services, Upper Valley Medical Center, Baird Funeral Home, Story Point Senior Living, Erwin Chrysler, Spinnaker Coating, Jacobs State Farm, Fisher-Cheney Funeral Home, Mercer Group, Miami County Commissioners, Smith’s Boathouse, Trojan Florist, Harris Jeweler, and Upper Valley Hearing & Balance.

This community has a legacy of coming together to make great things happen and your generous contribution is part of continuing that legacy. Thank you again for making a difference.

— Event Chairs Sharon Buse and Ann Welch, Director Donna Wilkerson and the First Place Food Pantry Board of Trustees