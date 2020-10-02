Troy Christian splits with Legacy Christian; girls clinch share of MBC title: Thursday soccer roundup

TROY — After a slow start to the season against tough competition, the Troy Christian girls soccer team is starting to see the benefits.

And along with that, a share of the league title.

The Eagles continued their roll Thursday night against Metro Buckeye Conference rival Legacy Christian, winning their third straight and sixth of their last seven with a 5-0 victory over the Knights at Eagle Stadium.

After beginning the season with four straight losses, Troy Christian improved to 7-4-3 with the win — and, more importantly, 3-0-1 in the MBC, remaining tied with Dayton Christian for first place in the league to clinch a share of the league championship with only two non-league games remaining in the regular season.

Honour Clemson had a pair of goals and Morgan Taylor had a goal and an assist to lead the way Thursday night. Zy Parker and Anna Davis each scored a goal and Mya Dilbone, Addison Gwynne and Keelie Miller each had an assist.

Troy Christian travels to Botkins on Oct. 8 and Bethel on Oct. 15 to finish the regular season.

Waynesville 4,

Milton-Union 0

WEST MILTON — Milton-Union got its second shot at Southwestern Buckeye League Buckeye Division leader Waynesville Thursday at home, but in the end the undefeated Spartans handed the Bulldogs (5-7-1, 4-3-1 SWBL Buckeye) a 4-0 defeat.

Junior goalkeeper Maddie Winemiller made five saves for the Bulldogs as Waynesville (11-0, 7-0 SWBL Buckeye) outshot them 9-0 on the night.

Milton-Union travels to Twin Valley South Monday.

Lehman 7,

Spencerville 0

SPENCERVILLE — Lehman built a seven-goal lead by halftime and that proved to be enough as Spencerville elected not to finish a lightning-filled second half, giving the Cavaliers a 7-0 victory.

Noelle Dexter had three goals to lead the Cavs, Lindsey Magoteaux had a goal and an assist, Eva Dexter and Daria Lee each had one goal and Mara O’Leary had an assist.

Other scores: Bethel 7 (11-1, 5-0 CCC), Tri-County North 0.

• Boys Soccer

Legacy Christian 3,

Troy Christian 2

TROY — The Troy Christian boys soccer team — ranked No. 11 in the latest Division III state poll — fell to second in the MBC standings Thursday night, missing a chance to clinch the league title outright in a 3-2 loss to unranked Legacy Christian.

With the defeat, the Eagles fall to 10-2-1 overall and 2-1-1 in the MBC with no league games remaining. Legacy Christian, meanwhile, improved to 9-1-1 and 2-0-1 overall with only one league game remaining — the Eagles now need Emmanuel Christian (6-5, 0-3 MBC) to defeat the Knights on Oct. 9 to earn a share of the league title.

Troy Christian hosts Grandview Heights Saturday.

Tippecanoe 8,

Piqua 0

TIPP CITY — Tippecanoe — ranked No. 10 in the latest D-II state poll — improved to 12-0 Thursday night, shutting out Piqua 8-0 at home.

Jackson Kleather and Evan Stonerock each had two goals, Owen Hadden had a goal and three assists and Jonny Baileys had a goal and two assists to lead the Red Devils. Drew Harshbarger added a goal and John Miller, Jake Smith and Jordan Suebert each had an assist. Clay Vaughn made two saves in goal to record a shutout as Tippecanoe outshot the Indians (3-8-1) 31-2 on the night.

Both teams are back in action Tuesday, with Tippecanoe traveling to West Carrollton and Piqua hosting Xenia.

Troy 7,

Xenia 2

TROY — Troy (11-1) won its fifth straight Thursday night at Troy Memorial Stadium, putting away Xenia 7-2.

Gavin Marshall had three goals and an assist and Jon Hipolito had two goals and an assist to lead the Trojans. Sam Kazmaier and Jaden Williams each added a goal and an assist.

Troy travels to Fairborn Tuesday.

Bethel 6,

TC North 0

BRANDT — Casey Keesee scored two goals and added an assist Thursday night, leading Bethel (6-4-3) to its third straight win, 6-0 over Tri-County North.

Jaiden Hogge added a goal and two assists, Kyle Brueckman had a goal and an assist, Cole Brannan and Austin Black each had a goal and Jace Houck had an assist.

Bethel hosts Graham Saturday.

Newton 2,

WL-S 1

WEST LIBERTY — Newton scored a pair of second-half goals Thursday night — including the game-winner by Dylan Huber with 14 seconds left on the clock — defeating a tough West Liberty-Salem team on the road 2-1.

Jonathan Maxwell scored the Indians’ first goal off of a corner kick, and then Huber knocked in an assist from Alexander Hild in the match’s closing moments to propel the Indians to the win.

Newton hosts Lehman Saturday.

Milton-Union 1,

Waynesville 1

WAYNESVILLE — Milton-Union battled Waynesville to a 1-1 draw Thursday night on the road, but in the end the Bulldogs still maintained their lead in the SWBL Buckeye standings.

Mason Grudich scored the lone goal on an assist from Carson Brown for the Bulldogs, who are now 9-1-1 overall and 7-0-1 in SWBL Buckeye play with two division games remaining. Waynesville, meanwhile, is now 7-3-1 and 5-1-1 in the division with three division games remaining.

Milton-Union travels to Twin Valley South Monday.

Other scores: Lehman 3, Spencerville 2.