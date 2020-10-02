Miami Co. Courthouse Plaza Re-Dedication

Thursday’s full Harvest Moon risers over the Miami County Safety Building as the courthouse sports red, white, and blue lighting near the conclusion of the re dedication event.

Headliner Clark Manson entertains during Thursday’s Miami County Courthouse Plaza re dedication event.

The Miami County Courthouse is reflected in the windows of the Miami County Safety Building during Thursday’s plaza re dedication event.

Miami County Commissioners line up for a photo with the major donors who made the Miami County Courthouse Re dedication project come true.

Sean Saddler and Captain Dave Norman from the Miami County Sheriff’s Office do a flyover during the ribbon cutting ceremony for the re dedication of the Miami County Courthouse Plaza on Thursday.

Retiring Miami County Commissioner Jack Evans addresses the crowd during the opening ceremony for the re dedication of the Miami County Courthouse Plaza and Miami County Law Enforcement Memorial.

The Miami County LE Honor Guard fires a 21-gun salute as respects are paid to fallen law enforcement officers from our county, during Thursday’s re dedication ceremony for the Miami County Law Enforcement Memorial.

A group of youngsters makes their way around the courthouse plaza, checking out the various booths and displays.

A bird’s-eye view of the courthouse plaza and stage area during Thursday’s Miami County Courthouse Plaza re dedication event.