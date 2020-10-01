Vikings, Buccs compete at girls golf sectional: Wednesday sports roundup

VERSAILLES — The season came to an end for the Miami East and Covington girls golf teams Wednesday at the Division II sectional tournament at Stillwater Valley, with the Vikings finishing fifth and the Buccaneers placing 12th.

Miami East was fifth with a 422, one stroke out of the fourth and final district qualifying spot as Urbana finished fourth with a 421. Erin Baker led the Vikings with a 102, finishing tied for 17th individually and five strokes away from the fourth and final individual qualifier. Gretchen Stevens and Olivia Patton both shot 106, Addyson Godwin shot 108 and Taylor Godsey shot 117.

Covington was 12th with a 492, led by Sarah Slusher’s 106. Katie Hembree shot 112, Amie Burtrum shot 131 and Kila Stephan shot 143.

Milton-Union’s Maria Lopez Whalen shot 120 as an individual.

• Tennis

Tippecanoe 5,

Butler 0

TIPP CITY — The Tippecanoe tennis team put the finishing touches on its second straight Miami Valley League Miami Division championship Wednesday, sweeping Butler 5-0 to finish the regular season 18-0.

At first singles, Dakota Schroeder won 6-1, 6-1. At second singles, Mira Patel won 6-0, 6-2. At third singles, Mia Tobias won 6-1, 6-1.

At first doubles, Amelia and Eliza Zweizig won 6-1, 6-1. At second doubles, Katy Shultz and Riya Patel won 6-0, 6-0.

Celina 5,

Lehman 0

SIDNEY — Lehman dropped to 2-10 on the season Wednesday, falling 5-0 to Celina on the Cavaliers’ Senior Night.

At first singles, senior Liann Trahey lost 6-2, 6-2. At second singles, Annie Stiver lost 6-0, 6-1. At third singles, Mary Lins lost 7-5, 6-2.

At first doubles, Macie Verdier and Taylor Reineke lost 6-1, 6-2. At second doubles, Lilly Williams and senior Carriane Rindler lost 6-0, 6-0.

• Boys Golf

Sidney 181,

Piqua 182

PIQUA — Sidney’s Nick Zerkle hit an eagle on the ninth hole Wednesday at Echo Hills, the deciding factor in Piqua’s 181-182 loss.

Decker Jackson and Richard Price led the Indians (3-10), both shooting 44. Evan Hensler shot 46, Drew Hinkle shot 48, Sabastian Karabinis shot 61 and Lukus Comolli shot 65.

• Volleyball

Miami East 3,

Bradford 1

BRADFORD — The Miami East volleyball team recovered after dropping the first set at Bradford Wednesday, winning 24-26, 25-14, 25-13, 25-22.

Sierra Kinnison had 15 kills, 17 digs, one assist and two blocks to lead the Vikings, Cadence Ray had eight kills, one dig and an ace, Kayly Fetters had eight kills, two blocks, two digs and two aces, Ava Jacomet had seven kills, 15 digs, an assist, a block and an ace, Megan McDowell had two kills and four digs and Emma Bowman had one kills. Ava Prince had 37 assists, seven digs, two kills, Lauren Wright had 24 digs and two aces, Delaney Frock had 13 digs and Cara Budd had four digs.