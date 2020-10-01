Tipp girls pull away from Piqua; Troy shuts out Xenia

PIQUA — Leading by one in the first half, the Tippecanoe girls soccer team saw two insurance goals taken off the board by offsides call midway through the first half.

The Red Devils weren’t concerned, though, feeling it was just a matter of time.

And in the final minute of the first half, Tippecanoe scored a pair of goals — one on a penalty kick and another on a one-timer in front of the Indians’ goal — and the Devils added two more scores in the second half to put away a 5-0 victory over Piqua Wednesday night at Wertz Stadium.

“Yeah, I thought we controlled the game well,” Tippecanoe coach Brandon Baker said. “If we came out and got a few goals early, I figured we’d be fine with that. It just took a while.”

It was Tippecanoe’s third straight win since back-to-back ties, making the Devils — ranked No. 7 in the latest Division II state poll — 10-0-2 on the season. Piqua, meanwhile, fell to 3-9, 3-6 in the MVL Miami, and dropped its fifth straight.

“This was a good team win tonight,” Baker said. “The girls played well. We’re finding each other, especially in that attacking third. We’re trying to get as many girls involved as we can. It was just a good team win tonight.”

Piqua senior goaltender Karley Johns did all she could to keep the Indians in the match, making 34 saves on the night. But the Indians never mounted a counter-offensive and didn’t put a single shot on goal, with Tippecanoe’s Ashlyn Tarzinski posting her eighth shutout of the season.

The Devils finally broke through against Johns and the Indian defense with 23:42 left in the first half. Hannah Rittenhouse stole the ball in Tippecanoe’s defensive backfield and carried it the length of the field before dishing to an open Kelsey McClurg for the match’s first score, giving the Devils a 1-0 lead.

Four minutes later, Dani Dettwiller appeared to give the Devils a two-goal lead, but after a brief discussion between the officials, the play was ruled offsides and the goal taken off the scoreboard. Seven minutes after that, Sidney Unger put the ball in the net again, but another offsides call left the score at 1-0.

But with 55 seconds left in the half, the Devils earned a shot at a penalty kick, and Rittenhouse converted to make the score 2-0. And after a quick steal, Maddi Moran carried the ball into the box and kicked to Kenna Smith, who tapped it in with 10.9 seconds on the clock to give Tippecanoe a 3-0 lead at the half.

With 19:40 to go in the game, Emma Patzek brought the ball up the left sideline, cut to the center of the field to draw the defense’s attention and found Dettwiller open in front for a score to make it a 4-0 game. And with 16:10 remaining, Shelby Ferguson sent in a long, diagonal ball from almost midfield, finding Patzek on the other end to redirect it in and give the Devils a five-goal lead — and Tippecanoe wrapped things up from there.

“The league title is already decided — Butler won that — so these games are just working on things and getting prepared for the tournament,” Baker said. “I thought we did a good job of that, working on what we wanted to do. Now we just focus on the tournament, see what we want to do there and make a good run with that. I think we’re going in the right direction.”

Both teams are back in action Monday, with Tippecanoe hosting West Carrollton and Piqua traveling to Xenia.

Troy 4,

Xenia 0

XENIA — Troy won its fifth straight Wednesday night — and fourth by shutout — blanking Xenia 4-0 on the road.

Julianna Williams and Kendra Kovacs each had a goal and an assist to lead the Trojans (8-3-1), Maddie Brewer and Chamber Browning each scored a goal and Eva Raskay had an assist. Goaltender Jovie Studebaker had four saves to record the shutout.

Troy hosts Fairborn Monday.