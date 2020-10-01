JOHN A. SWICK

BRADFORD — John Aaron Swick, 62, of Bradford, Ohio, passed away Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at the Rehabilitation Institute of Ohio in Dayton after a courageous battle with multiple health conditions.

John was born July 26, 1958 in Dayton, Ohio and was the son of the late Hunter Ray and Jewel Irene (Pennington) Swick.

Beloved husband, father, brother, grandfather and uncle, John will be sorely missed by his family and friends. Affectionately known as “Swicky,” John was a graduate of Bradford High School. A skilled heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) professional, John was employed at Allied Services in Clayton, Ohio for thirty years and at Good Samaritan Hospital in Dayton, Ohio for ten years.

He was also a member of Common Ground Christian Church in Bradford. John was a man who lived out his faith and would frequently serve as an HVAC handyman angel of sorts, helping out area families who had fallen on hard times by fixing their furnaces or air conditioners at no cost simply because he knew they needed a helping hand.

He is survived by his beloved wife of 42 years, Linda (Reed) Swick, his dearly-loved children, Nikkea Swick of Bradford and John Michael Swick and his wife Brittany, also of Bradford; his three sisters, Lorraine Lowe of Greenville, Ohio, Bridget and late Michael Simon of Troy, Ohio and Judy and Curtis Gasson of Mount Sterling, Kentucky and his brother the late James Hall and his wife Kathy Hall of Englewood, Ohio. He leaves three granddaughters, ShayLeigh, MaLiha & Rose Swick, all of Bradford, each of whom brought special joy into their grandfather’s life. He also leaves behind his mother-in-law, Patricia (Derr) Reed and father-in-law, the late Norman Reed, sister-in-law, Joni (Reed) Thomas and husband Bill Thomas, his aunt, Sharon Selanders, nieces and nephews; Heather and Wayne Doyle, Billy Thomas, Alicia and Chris Chapman, Ashley and Scott Eley, Sierra Jackson, Kurtis Gasson, Zachary Gasson and many beloved friends.

Arrangements:

Family and friends may pay their respects Sunday afternoon, October 4, 2020 from 2-5 at the Stocker-Fraley Funeral Home, located at 131 W Oakwood Street in Bradford. Funeral Services will take place Monday morning, October 5, at 10:30 with burial to follow at Interment Oakland Cemetery.

Condolences may be left for the family at www.stockerfraley.com.