M-U seeks levy renewal

WEST MILTON — Voters in the Milton-Union Exempted Village School District will have a 3.9-mill property tax renewal to consideration on the Nov. 3 ballot.

According to district treasurer Kay Altenburger, the levy was first passed in 1991 and raises $411,000 per year for the district’s permanent improvement projects.

Permanent improvement levy funds are used to purchase things that have a five-year useful life. The funds are used primarily for technology, safety, transportation, and security.

“The funds have mainly been used to purchase technology and buses. Our students each have their own computer device, which enabled the district to more easily transition to online learning when we were quarantined in the spring,” Altenburger said.

“We are the beneficiaries of an incredible amount of community support, and we know our stakeholders expect us to do our very best to maintain our buildings and grounds,” Dr. Brad Ritchey said. “Over the years, this permanent improvement levy has enabled us to responsibly maintain facilities. We appreciate the continued support of our public.”

Milton-Union Board of Education President Doug Thompson said they continue to be good stewards of taxpayer’s dollars.

“Milton-Union Exempted Village Schools and the board of education continue to be excellent stewards of the money received from the levy since 1991. This renewal is necessary for our students and staff to continue to keep moving forward as a school district. The technology that has been purchased with this levy has been priceless as we all are trying to navigate and prepare our students for their futures. I’m sure the public will see the benefit and continue to support our students and staff.”

For more information about the levy renewal, visit www.muschools.com or contact district officials at (937) 884-7910 or email Ritchey at RitcheyB@muschool.com or Altenburger at AltenburgerK@muschools.com.