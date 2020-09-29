Troy police investigate officer-involved crash

TROY — Police in Troy are investigating a crash involving one of their on-duty officers on Tuesday evening.

The crash, which occurred on West Main Street at the southbound entrance ramp to Interstate 75, was reported by the officer who was involved around 7:45 p.m.

A Troy Fire Department medic was dispatched to the scene but it is not known if anyone required treatment or transportation for injuries.

Both eastbound lanes of West Main Street were closed for a short time while the crash was investigated and the vehicles removed.

Miami Valley Today will provide addition information as soon as it becomes available.