ROMANIA A. BURNS

PIQUA — Romania A. “Dote” Burns, 96, of Piqua, passed away at 3:51 p.m. Monday, September 28, 2020 at the Upper Valley Medical Center.

She was born September 3, 1924 in Darke County to the late Bernard “Ben” and Agnes Eleanor (Alexander) Varno.

She married Roger W. “Bud” Burns January 22, 1944 in Piqua; he preceded her in death February 19, 1994.

Survivors include a daughter, Debbie (Jeff) Cox of Piqua; four grandchildren, Tony (Erica) Cox, Angela (Christopher) Smith, Amanda Dunn, Andy Cox; twelve great grandchildren; ten great great grandchildren; and a sister, Betty Mayo of Celina. She was preceded in death by a brother, Tom; two sisters, Kate, Thelma; and a great granddaughter, Toni Nicole.

Mrs. Burns attended Piqua City Schools and worked at the former Val Decker Processing Plant. She enjoyed dancing, visiting Casino’s, watching basketball, playing Yahtzee and her card games. She also enjoyed tending to her geraniums and watching birds. She will be deeply missed by her family and friends.

A service to honor her life will begin at 10:00 a.m. Friday, October 2, 2020 at the Jamieson & Yannucci Funeral Home with Pastor Greg Kurtz officiating. Burial will follow at Miami Memorial Park, Covington. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to Shriner’s Hospital for Children, 2900 Rocky Point Dr. Tampa, FL 33607.

