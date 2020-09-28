TROY — Herbert N. Wintrow, age 85 of Troy, passed away Saturday, September 26, 2020 peacefully in bed. He was born May 24, 1935 in Cleveland, OH to the late Emanuel and Elsie (Heffner) Wintrow.

He is preceded in death by his loving wife, Nancy Welbaum, who passed away on July 28, 2012; and sister, Esther Wintrow.

Herbert is survived by his son Greg Wintrow (Kari) of Grove City, OH; daughter Melissa Wintrow (Brad Sneed) of Boise, ID; sister, Loretta Hay of Tipp City, OH; grandchildren, Jacob (Hollie) Wintrow of Westerville, OH and Emily Wintrow of Grove City, OH.

He graduated from Tipp City High School. Herbert served in the Army for two years during the post Korea Peacetime as a military policeman. He retired as a letter carrier for USPS in the early 90’s and also retired as a custodian from Cookson Elementary School. He belonged to Living Word Fellowship in Troy. Herbert was a patriotic, very kind and charitable man.

A graveside service will be held at Riverside Cemetery in Troy with Pastor Jill Patel officiating. The family would like friends to visit the graveside in a Covid friendly manner by driving by the grave from Noon to 1:00 PM. In honor of Herbert a mailbox will be present for friends and family to leave cards, memories and stories in.

A military service will be held by the Veterans Memorial Honor Guard of Troy at the cemetery.

Arrangements entrusted to Fisher-Cheney Funeral Home, Troy.