Augustina Addison joins Premier Women’s Center in Piqua

PIQUA – Augustina Addison, M.D., has joined Premier Women’s Center, 101 Looney Road, Piqua.

Dr. Addison received her medical degree from Meharry Medical College, Nashville, Tennessee, and completed residency training in obstetrics and gynecology at the University of Mississippi Medical Center.

She is board certified in obstetrics and gynecology and is a member of the American College of Physicians, American Medical Association, and American Medical Student Association.

Dr. Addison joins Katherine Bachman, M.D.; Larry Holland, D.O.; Kimberly Diltz, C.N.P./A.P.N.; Jennifer Doseck, C.N.P.; Michele Josefovsky, F.N.P.; and Alaine Kirby, C.N.P. in the practice which is accepting new patients. Appointments can be scheduled online at PremierHealth.com/MakeAnAppointment or by calling 937-335-1660.