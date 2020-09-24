Troy girls soccer blanks Greenville, 13-0: Wednesday sports roundup

TROY — The Troy girls soccer team began the season with a 13-0 rout at Greenville back on Aug. 24.

Wednesday, the Trojans repeated that result as Julianna Williams posted a hat trick to lead the way in another 13-0 victory over the Green Wave, this time at Troy Memorial Stadium.

Williams added two assists to her three goals for the Trojans (5-3-1), Maddie Brewer piled up two goals and three assists, Eva Raskay had two goals and an assist and Maddison Manson had two goals. Leah Harnish had a goal and an assist, Chamber Browning, Kara Steinke and Sumedha Wundvalli each had a goal and Alexis Carroll, Ella Kirkpatrick and Aubrey Murphy each had an assist. The Troy defense, meanwhile, didn’t allow a shot on goal, outshooting Greenville (1-8) 22-0.

Troy travels to West Carrollton Monday.

Tippecanoe 9,

Stebbins 0

TIPP CITY — Tippecanoe (7-0-2) bounced back from back-to-back draws Wednesday, shutting out Stebbins 9-0 at home.

Shelby Ferguson and Kenna Smith each had two goals and an assist to lead the Red Devils, Chloe Flatter, Emma Patzek and Hannah Rittenhouse each had a goal and an assist, Kelsey McClurg and Maddie Moran each had a goal and Dani Detwiller had an assist.

Tippecanoe hosts Xenia Monday.

Butler 1,

Piqua 0

VANDALIA — Piqua (3-7) had a chance to play spoiler in the Miami Valley League Miami Division race Wednesday at division leader Butler, but the Aviators (8-0-1) were able to escape the night with a 1-0 victory.

Piqua travels to Sidney Monday.

• Girls Golf

Tippecanoe 185,

Piqua 195

PIQUA — The Tippecanoe and Piqua girls golf teams closed out the regular season at Echo Hills Wednesday, with the Red Devils (8-3, 4-2 MVL Miami) defeating the Indians (3-12, 2-5 MVL Miami) 185-195.

Marissa Miller was medalist for the Devils, shooting 39. Sydney Lange added a 42, Izzy Brightwell shot 48, Annaleah Lambert shot 56, Rose Ramsey shot 57 and Reagan Hall shot 67.

Piqua had three career lows on the day as the Indians shot their season-low score, led by Kenzi Anderson’s 43. Haley Krogman shot 48, Ivy Lee shot a career-best 49, Brooklynne Wright shot 55, Siara Grinstead shot 68 and Marin Funderburg shot a career-best 73.

• Tennis

Lehman 4,

Urbana 1

URBANA — The Lehman tennis team snapped its losing streak Wednesday, improving to 2-9 on the season with a 4-1 victory at Urbana — a solid way to celebrate Cavalier coach Tim Ungericht’s 100th match with the team.

At first singles, Liann Trahey won 6-2, 6-0. At second singles, Annie Stiver won 6-0, 6-0. At first doubles, Macie Verdier and Taylor Reineke won 1-6, 6-2, 1-0 (9). At second doubles, Madi Gleason and Lilly Williams won 6-2, 6-0.

At third singles, Mary Lins lost 6-4, 6-4.

Lehman travels to Valley View Monday.

• Boys Golf

Newton 174,

Arcanum 188

PIQUA — The Newton boys golf team put away another Cross County Conference victory Wednesday at home, defeating Arcanum 174-188 to build momentum heading into Thursday’s CCC tournament.

Chandler Peters was medalist with a 40, Ross Ferrell shot 43, Mitchell Montgomery shot 45, Brady Downing shot 46, Quinn Peters shot 47 and Alex Koon shot 52.

Brookville 178,

Milton-Union 183

TIPP CITY — Milton-Union lost a tight battle against Brookville Wednesday at Homestead Golf Course, falling 178-183.

Sam Case shot 44 to lead the Bulldogs (13-5), Nathan Thompson shot 45 and Max Grafflin and Colin Fogle both shot 47.