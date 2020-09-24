ELEANOR J. SWEIGART

TIPP CITY — Eleanor Jeannette Sweigart, age 99, of Tipp City, passed away on Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at Hospice of Miami County Inpatient Unit in Troy. She was born on July 30, 1921 in Troy, to the late Edwin Lloyd and Vernie (Mollman) Davis.

Eleanor is survived by one son Jeff (companion: Susan Sodergren) Sweigart of Troy; and one grandson: Christopher ( Fiancé: Chelsea Judd) Sweigart. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 37 years: Harold “Hud” Sweigart; and brother: Robert Eugene.

Eleanor earned her bachelor’s degree at Ohio University. She later received her master’s degree at Miami University. Eleanor was a member of First United Church of Christ in Troy. She volunteered at hospitals for over 50 years, including Stouder Memorial Hospital and Upper Valley Medical Center. She also volunteered at Troy-Miami County Public Library and Hayner Cultural Center. Eleanor was a trail guide at Brukner Nature Center in Troy . She was a member of Eastern Star and American Legion Axillary. Eleanor was a First Grade teacher at Kyle Elementary School in Troy for over 30 years. Eleanor loved traveling and watching football, especially The Ohio State Buckeyes.

Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. Memorial contributions may be made to WACO Museum, 1865 S. Co. Rd. 25A, Troy, OH 45373 or First United Church of Christ, 120 S. Market Street, Troy, OH 45373.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.bairdfuneralhome.com.

A special thank you to Eleanor’s neighbors for their continued help and support.