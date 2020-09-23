MARGARET R. WEIGL

TROY — Marge Weigl, age 91, of Troy (and Kettering for the past 10 years), passed away on September 19, 2020.

She was born in Lorain, Ohio on May 21, 1929 to the late John and Rose (Porkalob) Abahazi. Her husband, William Weigl, preceded her in death in 2016.

Marge is survived by one son: Thomas A. (Liz) Weigl of Havre de Grace, Maryland; one daughter Anne M. (Dave) Kessler of Kettering, Ohio, one sister: Betty Peter of Spartanburg, South Carolina; three grandchildren: Nathan (Elizabeth) Weigl, Mathew (Stephanie)Weigl, and Ashleigh (David) Watson; and 5 beautiful great grandchildren.

In addition to her parents and her husband, she was preceded in death by her son Jeffrey L. (Bev) Weigl, two brothers John and Edward Abahazi, and three sisters: Priscilla Sopko, Irene Thompson and Julia Harick.

Marge loved her family and friends and was very active (physically and mentally) her whole life. She greeted everyone by name and with a smile. She loved being outside on sunny days, gardening, golfing with 3 hole-in-ones (a member of Troy Country Club), ballroom dancing with Bill, Wii Bowling, playing Bridge and Tzap! card games.

Memorial contributions may be made to Ohio’s Hospice of Dayton (or Miami County).

