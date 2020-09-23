SIDNEY — Lyndel A. Trissell, 79, formerly of Piqua, more recently of Sidney, passed away at 7:25 a.m. Monday, Sept. 21, 2020, at the Dorothy Love Retirement Community where she was an active volunteer greeter and played the piano in its Chapel.

She was born March 15, 1941, in Piqua, to the late Ralph E. and Lorene L. (Foster) Petry. She married Rudolf M. “Rudy” Trissell Sept. 28, 1980, in Piqua, he preceded her in death Jan. 5, 2017.

Survivors include her brother, Jeffrey (Marsha) Petry, of Indianapolis, Indiana; her dear friend Michelle Coates, of Troy; two stepchildren; several stepgrandchildren; three nieces, Lori (Don) Thompson, of Solsbury, Indiana, Melissa Baker, of New Carlisle, and Jana Buckler, of Beech Grove, Indiana; and a nephew, Jared (Heather) Petry, of Thompson Station, Tennessee.

She was preceded in death by her son, Phil Putterbaugh, and a sister, Barbara Drewing.

Mrs. Trissell was a 1959 graduate of Piqua Central High School and worked as an administrative assistant for the Miami County Mental Health Center and Upper Valley Medical Center. She enjoyed lunching with her high school classmates, square-dancing, playing cards, reading, scrapbooking and being a mentor for the Piqua City Schools. She was a long time member of the Bradford Church of the Brethren where she continued to be involved in its prayer chain.

A service to honor her life will begin at 1 p.m. Friday, Sept. 25, 2020, at the Jamieson & Yannucci Funeral Home, Piqua, with the Rev. John Shelton officiating. Burial will follow at Miami Memorial Park, Covington.

Visitation will be from noon to 1 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Bradford Church of the Brethren, 120 W. Oakwood St., Bradford, OH 45308 or the Life Fund at Dorothy Love Retirement Community, 3003 Cisco Rd., Sidney, OH 45365.

Guestbook condolences and expressions of sympathy, to be provided to the family, may be expressed through jamiesonandyannucci.com.