Fire forces closure of Troy Donatos

TROY — A fire at the Troy Donatos Pizza location caused heavy damage and forced the closure of the business.

The alarm was sounded around 10 a.m. on Wednesday when smoke was reported coming from the business located in the 400 block of West Main Street. All employees on site were safely evacuated.

As First Responders were enroute, additional reports from officers arriving on the scene reported flames visible inside and moderate smoke coming from the building.

Additional firefighters were called in to help fight the blaze.

Chief Matt Simmons of the Troy Fire Department said that the cause of the fire is under investigation but it is believed to have started in the kitchen area.

The fire was reported out after about a 40 minute battle.

The state fire marshal was contacted and informed of a “high dollar loss” fire in Troy. Simmons said that the interior of the business sustained “severe damage” while the exterior had “some damage.”

No injuries were reported.

The business is expected to be closed for the foreseeable future.