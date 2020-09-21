Park district cancels Fall Farm Fest

TROY — The Miami County Park District has canceled its annual Fall Farm Fest scheduled for Oct. 10-11 at Lost Creek Reserve according to marketing administrator Amanda Smith.

“We know that this will come as an enormous disappointment to the vendors, guests and community as a whole. This is not a decision that was taken lightly and there are two overriding concerns that have led to this decision,” Smith said.

Smith said the primary concern is always the health and safety of the staff, volunteers and guests. After working with Miami County Public Health, it was determined that the Fall Farm Fest would not be able to take place in the traditional format that guests have come to know and love.

According to Miami County Park District Executive Director J. Scott Myers, “With the large crowds that come to Fall Farm Fest and the many tight walkways, we cannot provide the opportunity for people to social distance and it is a priority for us to assist with keeping our community healthy.”

A considerable amount of time and resources go into planning this event and to continue planning with the possibility of it being cancelled would not be prudent, according to Myers.

Myers said, “The park district prides itself on being good stewards of our taxpayer funds and don’t feel that putting more resources into the event would be responsible.”

The park district will be offering several fall outdoor experiences beginning Sept. 26 through Oct. 24. In addition, the corn maze will be open to the public for free during regular business hours (8 a.m. to sunset) when not in use for scheduled programs.

“Lost Creek Reserve is a beautiful setting in the fall and we encourage people come out and enjoy it. We will be offering exceptional fall experiences that can be conducted safely for the community this year and start turning our eye towards Fall Farm Fest in 2021,” Myers said.

To register for any of the fall experiences at Lost Creek Reserve, visit www.MiamiCountyParks.com.

Fall experiences at Lost Creek Reserve

• Fall Experience — Sept. 26 or Oct. 10

Bring the family to experience the autumn season at Lost Creek Reserve & Knoop Agricultural Heritage Center. Families will enjoy the corn maze, pumpkin decorating, mini farm program and wagon rides. To follow social distancing guidelines, staff is spacing families out throughout the program. Once registered, a separate email will be sent to pick a time slot that works for your family.

1-4 p.m. (last time slot to sign up at 3:30 p.m.)

$10 per family

• Movie on the Farm — Oct. 10

Join the Miami County Park District for a family movie night in the park. The park will open at 6:30 p.m. with the movie starting around 7:15 p.m. Be sure to bring your blankets, chairs and snacks for a movie on the lawn. Movie to be announced. Registration required.

6:30-9 p.m.

Free, however pre-registration is required

• Halloween Happening — Oct. 24

Come enjoy a walk through the jack-o-lanterns where you will meet some friendly forest animals. Children will get to take home some Halloween treats. Registration required. To follow social distancing guidelines, staff is spacing families out throughout the program. Once registered, a separate email will be sent to pick a time slot that works for your family.

6-9 p.m.

$10 per family

All activities and times are subject to change.