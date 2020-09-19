United Way of Miami County rolls out 211 services

MIAMI COUNTY — Miami County has officially launched its 211 community service helpline with the help from the United Way of Miami County.

The 211 helpline is an information and referral service that families and individuals in Miami County can call to obtain free and confidential information on health and human services resources within their community. The 211 helpline operates 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year and resources are available in most languages, according to the organization’s press release.

The 211 specialists can refer callers to the organizations in their local community best equipped to address their specific health and human services needs including food, shelter, energy assistance, housing, parenting resources, health care, employment, substance abuse treatment, as well as specific resources for older adults and for persons with disabilities, and much more. Simply dial 211 or (855) 944-3372 for assistance.

The implementation of Miami County 211 is due in a large part to the Miami County Commissioners, who helped fund the first two years of the program.

“By eliminating the middle man, 211 will get families the help they need faster. This service is needed in this county and I am very excited for the citizens of Miami County,” said Miami County Commissioner Greg Simmons.

“211 does more than ‘patch people through’ to agencies. Instead, 211 specialists are trained to identify and address root causes of a client’s problem — and connect them with a wide range of available resources that meet all the underlying needs, not just the one that prompted the call,” said United Way of Miami County CEO Sean Ford, “211 exemplifies United Way’s fight for the health, education and financial stability of every person in Miami County.”

Find out more information on Miami County 211 by going to www.miamicounty211.org.