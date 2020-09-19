Piqua police reports

Information provided by the Piqua Police Department.

Sept. 4

DISTURBANCE/FIGHT: Police responded to the report of a domestic between an adult female and her mother. Carolyn Frey, of Piqua, was arrested for domestic violence and incarcerated.

TRESPASSING: A lawn care employee observed a female enter a residence that was known to be vacant. Contact was made with the female and she was issued a citation for trespassing. The female, Karen Gasson, and her two juvenile children were then transported to a local hotel.

DISTURBANCE/FIGHT: Report of a domestic between a male and a female. Travis Ward, of Piqua, was arrested for domestic violence and possession of drugs.

DISTURBANCE: Report of a male throwing items near 410 S. Main St. Area was checked and male was not located. No report of any damaged property.

THEFT NOT IN PROGRESS: Individual advised there were two mini motorcycles stolen from the residence, at 410 Young St., sometime during the night.

SUSPICIOUS PERSON: Kroger employee advised a male was seen trying to get a bicycle that was chained up outside the business. Upon arrival, the male had already left the scene. The business advised the bicycle belonged to an employee currently on duty and they would move the bike to a more secure location. No description was given of the male suspect.

NEIGHBOR COMPLAINT: A complaint was reported at 535 Gray St. Individual advised he believed his neighbor was smoking marijuana.

TRESPASSING COMPLAINT: Complainant advised an employee of Atlantis, 344 Fox Drive, had been terminated and they needed him escorted from the property.

DRIVING WITHOUT CONSENT: Complainant advised someone who had her car overnight had not returned. Complainant was advised to call back after 48 hours if the vehicle was not returned. Vehicle was returned prior to the 48 mark without police involvement.

SUSPICIOUS PERSON: Complainant claimed she heard her first ex-husband outside her residence. Officer was in the area and nobody was seen coming from the area or in the area. Complainant appeared to be under the influence of multiple drugs and alcohol.

ASSIST CITIZEN: Officers responded to Fountain Park. Complainant stated his ex-wife threw ice cream at him.

THEFT NOT IN PROGRESS: Officer was dispatched to 505 First St. on the report of a stolen bike.

DISTURBANCE/FIGHT: Officers responded to 636 S. Main St. on the report of a male who assaulted a female. Female did not want to press charges on the male and everyone involved refused to leave the residence.

TRESPASSING COMPLAINT: Officer was dispatched to 1345 Covington Ave. on the report of a trespassing complaint. Male subject was warned.

HIT-SKIP CRASH: Report of a hit-skip crash where a dark colored smaller sized truck, unknown make or model, rear-ended a vehicle and left the scene without stopping. Unknown if suspect vehicle had any damage.

Sept. 5

DISTURBANCE/FIGHT: Report of a disturbance. Found a domestic and an assault occurred. Stacey Puterbaugh, of Covington, was charged with assault.

DUI: Report of a female subject that was driving around intoxicated. Regina Smith, of Piqua, was arrested for OVI and driving under suspension. Investigation pending lab results.

BURGLARY NOT IN PROGRESS: Officers were notified of a broken window at Z’s Food and Spirits.

SUSPICIOUS VEHICLE: Officer was dispatched to Taco Bell on the report of a suspicious vehicle in the parking lot. Officer located the vehicle and the individuals advised they were homeless and pulled over to rest. They advised they would keep traveling.

LOST/FOUND PROPERTY: Caller reported finding a crack pipe in Shawnee Park. Pipe was properly disposed of.

BURGLARY NOT IN PROGRESS: Complainant reported an unknown subject attempting to break into his unattached garage.

DISTURBANCE/FIGHT: Subjects arguing with staff at Burger King over not paying tax on items and being asked to leave. Four subjects were trespassed from the business.

DISORDERLY CONDUCT: A manager at KFC on Ash Street advised an unknown male customer was acting out and making comments towards the employees. The manager advised the customer left the scene once he called 911.

Sept. 6

TRESPASSING: Report of a male trespassing in a residence. Found a past tenant inside who had been evicted. Randy Gasson was charged with trespassing.

DISTURBANCE/FIGHT: Officers responded to the report of a disturbance. A male suspect, Bruce Harms, of Piqua, was located and charged with assault and criminal damage.

Sept. 7

MENACING/STALKING: Police responded to the 500 block of West North Street on 1:49 a.m. on the report of a male stalking the complainant. The male ran from the area on foot before officers arrived. Area was checked but he was not located. Charges were filed with a warrant requested for Joshua D. Crumpler, who was later arrested and charged with menacing by stalking.

WARRANT: Robert Case, of Piqua, was arrested at 212 E. North St. on a warrant.

CRIMINAL DAMAGING: Officers responded to a call referencing a male subject punching and breaking a car window near Third and Staunton streets. Dakota Walker, of Piqua, was arrested and charged with criminal damaging/endangering.

Sept. 8

UNRULY JUVENILE: A male juvenile was arrested at 625 N. Main St.

UNRULY JUVENILE: A male juvenile was arrested at 441 Riverside Drive on a warrant and taken to juvenile detention.

Sept. 9

DISTURBANCE/FIGHT: An intoxicated male, James Richhart, of Piqua, was arrested at 105 Maryville Lane for domestic violence and was incarcerated.