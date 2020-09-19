One person stabbed in Troy

TROY — One teen is hospitalized and another, the suspect, on the run following a reported stabbing in Troy late Friday evening.

Troy police, along with a Troy Fire Department medic unit were called to to the 800 block of Fountain Street around 10:15 p.m. The caller said that a person had been stabbed in the chest.

Officers arrived to find a teenage victim with a stab wound. The suspect fled on foot.

Medics transported the victim to an area hospital. Our partners at WDTN reported that the teenage victim is is “stable” condition.

Troy police were joined by units from the Miami County Sheriff’s Office in searching for the suspect. Following several calls to Miami County 9-1-1 with reported sightings around the area of the Miami County Fairgrounds, one of the officers spotted the suspect climb a fence and enter the fairgrounds.

A perimeter was set up and a search conducted using a sheriff’s department K-9 unit and drone.

Law enforcement officials believe that they know the identity of the suspect.

As of the time this is being written, the search is continuing.

We will continue to work on this developing story.