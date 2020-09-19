Bethel pulls away for 1st win: Week 4 high school football roundup

BRANDT — Twin Valley South cut Bethel’s lead to only one point early in the third quarter, but the Bee defense forced a safety to give the team some breathing room and Bethel (1-3) pulled away for a 34-13 victory Friday night at home — the team’s first win of the season.

Mason Brown hooked up with Carter Bennett for a first-quarter touchdown pass to give the Bees an early lead, but the Panthers (0-4) returned a fumble for a touchdown to tie the score. Brown then broke a 36-yard touchdown run to give Bethel a 14-7 halftime lead.

But after South cut the lead to 14-13, Bethel pinned the Panthers inside the 5-yard line, and the defense recorded a safety to make the score 16-13. Jason Bowen then punched in a touchdown on the ensuing drive to put the Bees up 22-13 with 5:49 remaining in the third quarter, and Bethel pulled away from there.

Bethel hosts Miami East in Week 5.

Milton-Union 28,

Preble Shawnee 6

CAMDEN — Milton-Union bounced back from its loss to Southwestern Buckeye League Buckeye Division leader Waynesville last week, with the Bulldogs building a 14-8 halftime lead and then putting the game away with two second-half scores to pull away for a 28-6 victory Friday at Preble Shawnee.

Milton-Union (3-1, 3-1 SWBL Buckeye) travels to 2-2 Valley View for a non-league matchup in Week 5.

TC North 25,

Miami East 14

CASSTOWN — After a back-and-forth shootout in the opening quarter left Miami East holding onto a 14-13 lead, Tri-County North (3-1) took a 19-14 lead in the second quarter and put in a late score to seal the win as the Vikings (1-3) couldn’t find the end zone in the final three quarters of a 25-14 loss Friday at home.

Miami East travels to Bethel in Week 5.

Lucas 42,

Troy Christian 0

TROY — Troy Christian dropped its third straight Friday night, falling to undefeated Lucas (4-0) 42-0 at Eagle Stadium.

The Eagles are scheduled to host 0-4 Dayton Christian — which Troy Christian defeated on the road in the season opener — in Week 5.

Tri-Village 58,

Bradford 14

BRADFORD — Bradford took on undefeated Tri-Village Friday night, falling 58-14 to drop to 0-4 on the season.

The loss leaves Bradford with the longest current losing streak in Ohio at 36 games, with New Washington Buckeye Central snapping its 35-game losing streak with a 54-10 win over 0-4 Bucyrus Friday night. The Railroaders will travel to 2-2 Arcanum in Week 6.

Hardin Northern 27,

Lehman 21

DOLA — Hardin Northern (3-1) scored three times in the third quarter Friday night, pulling away and dropping Lehman (2-2) back to the .500 mark on the season in a 27-21 Cavalier loss.

Michael McFarland scored a pair of touchdowns for the Cavs on runs of 1 and 13 yards and Nathan Sollman added a 1-yard score in the fourth quarter as Lehman took a 7-0 lead but surrendered 27 unanswered points and saw its late rally fall short.

Lehman travels to 4-0 Waynesfield-Goshen in Week 5.