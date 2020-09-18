Tipp boys remain unbeaten, blank Sidney: Thursday soccer/volleyball roundup

SIDNEY — The Tippecanoe boys soccer team won its eighth straight Thursday, traveling to Sidney and posting a 4-0 shutout to improve to 8-0 on the season.

Jackson Kleather had two goals and Jake Smith had a goal and an assist to lead the Red Devils. Jonny Baileys added a goal and Owen Hadden and Evan Stonerock each had an assist, while Clay Vaughn made four saves in net to record his sixth shutout of the year.

Tippecanoe hosts Butler Tuesday.

Troy 5,

Stebbins 0

RIVERSIDE — Troy bounced back from its loss at Tippecanoe earlier in the week, shutting out Stebbins 5-0 on the road Thursday.

Jon Hipolito had two goals and two assists to lead the Trojans (7-1), Gavin Marshall had a goal and two assists, Sam Kazmaier had a goal and an assist and Caleb Steggeman had a goal. Sam Westfall made three saves to post a shutout in goal.

Troy hosts Piqua Tuesday.

Fairborn 2,

Piqua 0

PIQUA — Piqua’s two-game winning streak came to an end Thursday in a 2-0 loss to visiting Fairborn.

Josh Heath made 16 saves in goal as the Skyhawks (2-5-1) outshot the Indians (3-4-1) 18-11 in the game.

Piqua travels to Troy Tuesday.

Milton-Union 9,

Indian Lake 2

WEST MILTON — Milton-Union improved to 7-1 Thursday with a high-scoring 9-2 victory over visiting non-league foe Indian Lake.

Landon Bechtel had four goals and Mason Grudich had three goals and an assist to lead the Bulldogs. Lukas Knight added two goals, Dakota King and Luke Daum each had two assists and Carson Brown had an assist.

Milton-Union travels to Preble Shawnee Sept. 24.

Miami East 5,

TV South 1

CASSTOWN — Jayden Waddy had two goals and an assist Thursday, leading Miami East to a 5-1 victory over Twin Valley South.

Kayden Waddy added a goal and an assist, Jimmy Sutherly and Trey Kreitzer each scored a goal and Ethan Gudorf had two assists.

Legcay Christian 4,

Bethel 1

BRANDT — Bethel fell behind by two goals at halftime and couldn’t recover Thursday night in a 4-1 loss to Legacy Christian.

Jace Houck scored the lone goal for the Bees (3-4-3), who travel to Newton on Sept. 24.

• Girls Soccer

Troy Christian 3,

Indian Lake 0

TROY — Troy Christian’s Megan Swartz had a hat trick Thursday night, scoring all three goals in the Eagle girls soccer team’s 3-0 victory over Indian Lake.

Morgan Taylor hat two assists and Keelie Miller had one assist, while Sidney Taylor made seven saves in net for Troy Christian (3-4-2), which travels to Greenon Saturday.

Newton 11,

National Trail 1

NEW PARIS — Newton had little trouble Thursday night at Cross County Conference foe National Trail, cruising to an 11-1 victory.

Marissa Deeter had four goals and two assists and Jaden Stein had four goals to lead the Indians (3-4). Maya Diceanu had two goals and two assists, Emma Szakal had a goal and two assists, Rylie Resides and Aliyah Critz each had a goal and Reese Hess had three assists.

Other scores: Miami East 6, Twin Valley South 0. Bethel 8, Legacy Christian 1.

• Volleyball

Troy 3,

West Carrollton 0

WEST CARROLLTON — The Troy volleyball team won its fourth straight Thursday, sweeping West Carrollton 25-10, 25-20, 25-10 on the road.

Anna Boezi led the Trojans (10-1) with 12 kills, seven blocks, five digs and two aces, Macie Taylor added eight kills, eight digs, two blocks and an ace, Ellie Fogarty had seven kills, three digs and a block and Hallie Westmeyer had six kills and two blocks. Ella Curcio had 16 assists, a kill, an ace and four digs, Morgan Kaiser had nine assists, two kills, an ace and four digs, Brennah Hutchinson had eight aces and three digs, Genna Coleman had eight digs and an ace, Kasey Sager had a kill and two blocks, Brynn Siler had a kill and a dig, Andrea Prenger had an ace and a dig and Lauren Rice had two digs.

Troy travels to Xenia Monday.

Tippecanoe 3,

Xenia 0

TIPP CITY — Tippecanoe coasted to an 11th straight win Thursday night, defeating Xenia 25-14, 25-8, 25-11 to improve to 11-0 on the season.

Corinn Siefring had 11 kills and 12 digs, Rachel Wildermuth had seven kills, three blocks and 12 assists, Kaitlyn Husic had six kills, eight digs and four aces, Olivia Gustavson had two kills and two blocks, Molly Achtenberg had two kills and two aces, Ashley Aselage had two blocks, Alaina Titley had 10 digs, Alayna Liskey had six digs, Hannah Wildermuth had 10 assists and Scotti Hoskins had five assists.

Tippecanoe travels to Piqua Monday.

Other scores: Piqua (3-8) 3, Sidney 0. Troy Christian (7-4, 5-2 MBC) 3, Emmanuel Christian 0. Bradford 3, Tri-County North 0.